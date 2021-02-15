Helena Fire Dept. response times rise well above national standard

"We really have to be careful about the tail wagging the dog because while we have to do this for the city's safety, we also have to do it with fidelity to the city's residents," Haladay said. "Right now, the conversation we are having is about extending services once again at the cost of city residents, and if we do not have these structured conversations with our partners to have these difficult conversations as to what the costs of this actually are and the trade-offs and the benefits, you really risk sort of saying to city residents, 'We're gonna elevate others above you,' and that's troubling."