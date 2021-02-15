Helena Fire Dept. response times rise well above national standard

The Helena Fire Department's response times have climbed well above the national standard, and the department's chief said the location of its fire stations is to blame.
As of 2015, HFD's average response time was five minutes and 45 seconds. As of November, that number has risen to six minutes and 30 seconds.
The National Fire Protection Association lists the national standard for fire emergency response times at five minutes and 20 seconds.
"When a fire response time gets to this large of an outlier, it not only is of concern just as a community primary service, but also knowing that we are really right next to the urban wildland interface," City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk told the City Commission during its Feb. 3 administrative meeting.
Harlow-Schalk asked that the commission begin the conversation of how to address the concern.
"I believe that the conversation needs to happen now, and I believe it probably should have happened five years ago," she said.
HFD currently operates out of two fire stations, located at 300 Neill Ave. and 650 N. Hannaford St. According to Fire Chief Ken Wood, the high volume of calls for service outside the city limits has directly resulted in the increase of response times as the existing stations are not geographically capable of delivering timely service to residents in the Helena Valley.
A 2006 review of the local fire department conducted by a third-party consultant led a city-appointed panel to recommend the construction of a third fire station near the Helena Regional Airport to better service valley residents.
The city decided not to invest in another station at the time, but instead proposed a mill levy to voters that would fund additional staffing and equipment purchases.
"So the staffing level increased so that we could in fact show that additional overlapping of staff and increase in shifts, but what has happened is that the number of individuals that are living in locations further away from the fire stations has increased," Harlow-Schalk said. "That change in demographic is playing out in response time."
Wood said the 14-year-old recommendations from the city's own advisory panel hold true today.
"I've been looking at our current statistics and call volume and where that's taking place, and really nothing has changed since 2006 as far as where that station would be needed," Wood said.
The problem will only worsen if ignored, as Lewis and Clark County's Planning Division estimates a population increase of about 10,000 in the Helena Valley over the next five years.
"That's a fairly significant increase, and part of that will be on the expansion of our infrastructure," Harlow-Schalk said. "Many will look to the city to provide services."
City Commissioner Andres Haladay stressed that the discussion is more than simply "push this button, solve this problem." It will likely involve difficult discussions over impact fees, zoning regulations, annexation, development standards and taxing jurisdictions.
Haladay said finding a solution to the problem is going to require substantial cooperation from Lewis and Clark County government, something he said the city has not received in the past.
"We really have to be careful about the tail wagging the dog because while we have to do this for the city's safety, we also have to do it with fidelity to the city's residents," Haladay said. "Right now, the conversation we are having is about extending services once again at the cost of city residents, and if we do not have these structured conversations with our partners to have these difficult conversations as to what the costs of this actually are and the trade-offs and the benefits, you really risk sort of saying to city residents, 'We're gonna elevate others above you,' and that's troubling."
Lewis and Clark County Chief Administration Officer Roger Baltz said in an interview Friday that fire protection is one of the County Commission's top priorities.
"The county is very open to having these discussions," Baltz said. "I hope the discussions are cooperative and open. We want to be engaged with the city. If there are issues there, I hope we can work them out."
Wood said the incorporation of a new training facility into the design of a new fire station could attract funding from the state and federal levels as HFD's current access to training opportunities is also inadequate.
After talks with other large fire departments across the state, Wood said he expects a new station and training facility would cost about $80 million to build.
Harlow-Schalk outlined a few different avenues the city could go down to procure outside funding to help offset the cost.
"I don't believe that we're talking about a mill levy at this point, but there are always other conversations that have come up that as Commissioner Haladay pointed out, you know, impact fees," she said. "But also there are tourism tax-related items and luxury tax items that could be up for discussion as well. ... There's also funding available at the federal level and potentially at the state level for emergency response-related training and facilities as well (in the form of) capital that we could be getting. It just depends on what we're talking about and where we put it."
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said he wants to see this discussion move forward.
"I'm happy to start the conversation because as clearly stated here today, it's needed. We're talking about promoting a safe community. The first thing we need to do is create that safe community and create that safe zone, create that safety. So I am quite supportive, and I want this to move forward."