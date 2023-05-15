Helena Fire Department officials said Monday crews will be training in vacant structures on Carroll College’s campus near North Benton and North Park avenues and emergency vehicles will be seen in the area for the next two weeks.

"Carroll College has graciously offered the Fire Department use of several building for training before they are demolished," Chief Jon Campbell said in an email.

He said there won't be active fires, however smoke from the department’s smoke-generating machine will be visible.

The fire crews will be doing a variety of drills including fire attack, ventilation and victim search and rescue, Campbell said.

Fire Department staff will be actively working to minimize any traffic flow disruption. People are asked to use caution in the area. Contact Helena Fire Department at (406) 447 8472 with any questions.