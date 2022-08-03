 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena Fire Department responds to early morning house fire

The Helena Fire Department was dispatched shortly after midnight Wednesday to a structure fire on Humbolt Loop in Helena, where crews found a substantial portion of a two-story, single-family residence involved in flame.

The lone occupant had evacuated, and his needs are being attended to by the American Red Cross and local family, fire officials said in an email.

There are no reports of civilian or responder injuries. Crews remain on scene extinguishing hot spots. The fire’s origin and cause are still under investigation.

Helena Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from Baxendale, East Valley, Lewis and Clark County, Montana City, West Valley and Montana VA Fire service organizations.

More assistance was provided by the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter’s Ambulance and Northwestern Energy.

Off-duty Helena Firefighters backfilled Station No. 1 to respond for other calls for service during the structure fire incident, fire officials said.

