Helena Fire Department preparing for longer and drier season

After extinguishing 20 wildland fires last year, the Helena Fire Department is preparing for a longer, drier season and needs the public's help.

Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said that of the 20 vegetation fire starts reported within HFD's jurisdiction in 2021, only one rose to the level of requiring mutual aid.

City of Helena spokesman Jake Garcin said fuel reduction activities, including removing dead trees, began May 23 on Nob Hill and has occurred across much of the city's open lands in the run-up to fire season.

The fire department recently completed its annual wildland training and internal certification process. Firefighters have also been performing annual fire hose testing to ensure that equipment is operationally ready.

"We're as best situated as possible," Campbell said in an interview. "But we need property owners and individual citizens to take fire mitigation seriously. ... We'd like our community to invest its attention there."

Both Campbell and Garcin said that in the past, residents were hit with a fire hose of information about their individual responsibilities regarding fire safety and prevention. This year, city officials plan to release a steady trickle of more easily digestible and timely information.

"We want to make sure we're on message and addressing the timely, seasonal topics," Campbell said. "We're taking more of an annual outlook as opposed to sporadic, big blocks of information."

Garcin recently unveiled Helena's new evacuation map, which has been mailed to about 12,000 Helena households at a cost of less than $6,000. It can also be viewed on the city's website

(www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Fire_Department/Documents/HelenaEvacMap.pdf).

There were no major changes made to the evacuation routes themselves, but Garcin said the new map includes new information regarding assembly points and evacuation planning.

Additionally, the old map on the city's website was a small and poor-quality file, making it difficult for people to discern.

"(T)he main goal with this new map was to make it more usable," Garcin said in an email.

He said residents should also keep an eye out for the PSA series planned through the duration of the summer.

The city will put together eight PSA videos in all, focused on topics like preparing one's home and fireworks safety.

Garcin said he continues to work with HFD staff to bring year-round attention to community wildfire resiliency and preparedness.

"So much of our community is within the wildland urban interface, that the topic is always at the front of our mind for city staff," he said. "This information is timely, but it's something we're talking about year round."

The need to prepare residents for a wildfire is as great as ever not only with the effects of human-driven climate change exacerbating conditions, but also an influx of new residents.

"With how much the population has shifted, it's definitely something we consider," Garcin said. "There likely are residents who didn't come from an area facing this kind of threat."

