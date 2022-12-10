Helena Fire Department douses blaze at Albertsons early Saturday

The Helena Fire Department responded to a fire in the Albertsons grocery store on Montana Avenue in Helena early Saturday.

HFD Capt. Vince Williams confirmed the fire broke out in the rear of the building, located at 3151 N. Montana. The initial call for service came in around 5:30 a.m.

Helena Fire Marshal Lou Antonick said an investigation determined the cause of the fire to be electrical and accidental.

Antonick said an electrical cord connecting a transformer to a piece of equipment sparked the fire.

Williams said a fire suppression sprinkler head activated directly over the blaze, keeping it mostly in check until firefighters arrived on scene.

A fire system monitoring company alerted dispatch following the water pressure change caused by the activated sprinkler, according to Antonick.

Williams said the response, comprised of engine 1, truck 1 -- the city's newly purchased ladder truck -- and a command vehicle, "could see through the front of the building a lofty smoke haze."

"As they moved toward the back, the smoke got blacker and thicker," he said.

HFD responders were able to knock down the fire before 6 a.m. with an inch-and-three-quarter attack line.

Though the damage caused by the flames was kept to an isolated area within the building, Williams said there was "quite a bit of smoke," which might necessitate the grocery store to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Calls made to the store Saturday afternoon were not answered.

The city has acknowledge calls for fire service on the north side have shown longer-than-average response times due to the location of its existing two fire stations and are actively planning for the construction of a third, more northerly station.

Williams said that early in the morning, the traffic is light, which allowed responders to arrive quickly. He also said the sprinkler system worked well.

"It takes a little time to get down there," he said. "Thank goodness the sprinkler system kept the fire at bay."

No injuries were reported.