 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena fire chief retires
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena fire chief retires

{{featured_button_text}}

Helena’s fire chief has retired and the city is in the process of hiring a new one.

Fire Chief Ken Wood retired after over two decades with the department, with Assistant Chief Jon Campbell stepping in as the interim chief starting Friday, according to City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk. Wood received a plaque in recognition of his service at the Sept. 20 meeting of the city commission.

“It’s been an absolute honor to serve the city of Helena, the public, the community I grew up in and raised my family in,” Wood said to the commission. “Not much of my life has really been planned. I’ve just done my best and pushed forward and looked for opportunities.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city issued a proclamation making his last day as chief, Sept. 30, 2021, Fire Chief Ken Wood Day. Wood could not immediately be reached for this story.

Wood started at the Helena Fire Department in 2000 and worked his way up to lieutenant in 2010 and assistant chief in 2013, according to the city website. He was appointed interim fire chief in 2019, which became permanent later that year.

“It’s hard to lose him,” Harlow-Schalk said. “I’m excited for him to go on to the next chapter of his life with his family.”

Harlow-Schalk said the city would have an interim chief until it hired a new one, and she hoped to have someone by early December at the latest. Campbell joined the Helena Fire Department a year ago as assistant fire chief of training after over 16 years with the Kalispell Fire Department, according to the city website.

Campbell said Wood set an excellent example in the organization and the department looked forward to continue serving Helena.

Helena Fire Chief Ken Woods

Helena Fire Chief Ken Woods is pictured on the scene of a fire inside the Lissner Mansion in May.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News