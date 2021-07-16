Helena Fire Chief Ken Wood announces retirement

Helena Fire Chief Ken Wood announced Friday he plans to retire this fall to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

The announcement was made a few days after Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said he will also step down this fall.

Wood boasts about 29 years of fire service experience, 22 of those with the Helena Fire Department. He worked as assistant chief of training for three years and assistant chief of operations for three years before being promoted to fire chief in 2019.

His last day in the role will be Sept. 30.

"It's been an amazing career. The city has been amazing, very good to me. I love what I do. I still love what I do," he said. "This is very hard because I'm happy, but my wife and I have talked over the years and knew this time would come."

Wood said two of his sons own a property services business in Helena, and he plans to help them with their company while exploring some business opportunities of his own.

"The fire service is a tough job. It's a rewarding job, but it takes a lot out of you over the years," he said. "I'm tired and I want to rest and just enjoy my grandkids and have a little bit of extra time."

