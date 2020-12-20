Helena fills two long-vacant department head positions

The city of Helena hired two new department heads, a finance and public works director, after the positions sat vacant for more than a year.
Sheila Danielson, a certified public finance officer with more than 25 years of accounting and finance experience, took over the city's finance director role at the beginning of December. Danielson is Livingston native and a University of Washington alumna and said she has accrued "extensive" budgeting experience during her years of working with nonprofits.
She said that about six years ago, she began working in government finance, including stints as finance manager for the Puget Sound cities of Poulsbo and Port Townsend.
"What's great about Sheila is her government finance background," City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said, adding that hiring someone with Danielson's expertise should comfort the city commission and residents.
Harlow-Schalk said that while the city established a certain level of government finance understanding and experience as requirements for applicants, she was more concerned with a candidate's "fit."
Government finance department positions are not always thought of as public-facing, but particularly in Helena, they are. An actively engaged citizenry and a city charter-established citizens council tasked with making budget recommendations mean the position of finance director deals directly with the public, a fact Harlow-Schalk said she was keenly aware of during the hiring process.
"For me, it was about the candidate's ability to communicate with the community and team," Harlow-Schalk said. "Can they communicate complex structures with people who don't share their expertise?"
Danielson said she wants her department to be more visible to the public.
"One of my primary goals is to promote financial transparency and engaging the public in the budgeting process," Danielson said. "We're already looking at how we can go beyond what's already being done."
Danielson takes the reigns of the city's finances during a critical time as it attempts to manage an influx of approximately $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds and a fiscal year 2021 negative cash flow of about $600,000.
"We're already working closely with the state auditor and federal government," she said regarding the CARES Act funds. "Some of the criteria has changed and continues to change. It's a moving target."
Harlow-Schalk elected to promote from within city government for the long-vacant position of public works director. Ryan Leland, the city engineer for nearly 18 years, took over the top spot in the city's public works department in late November.
Harlow-Schalk said Leland's institutional knowledge of the department was of secondary concern behind, again, effective communication skills.
"I know the leadership team felt that way," she said of the city employee-populated panel that helped to interview candidates. "They were pleased to see somebody known to the community."
Harlow-Schalk said Leland beat out 11 other applicants from across the country for the position.
Leland has his work cut out for him in the coming months as the city has yet to hire a replacement city engineer or an assistant director. He will be covering all of those roles until more hires are made.
Additionally, Leland said there is a slew of high priority items his department will be dealing with in the immediate future, including solid waste disposal, the future of Helena's recycling efforts, the protection of the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant and the securing of ground water rights necessary for expanded development.
"Those are going to be very important to the city," Leland said.
He said moving into the lead role within the department means he also has to focus on the bigger picture as well, things such as customer service and a needed revamp of the transfer site.
Harlow-Schalk said she is confident the new hires will go a long way toward improving the city's relationship with Helena residents.
"The social capital we're trying to build up takes focus," she said. "If any citizen has questions or wants to participate, they should feel comfortable coming to us. We all should be available."
