Helena fills two long-vacant department head positions

"I know the leadership team felt that way," she said of the city employee-populated panel that helped to interview candidates. "They were pleased to see somebody known to the community."

Harlow-Schalk said Leland beat out 11 other applicants from across the country for the position.

Leland has his work cut out for him in the coming months as the city has yet to hire a replacement city engineer or an assistant director. He will be covering all of those roles until more hires are made.

Additionally, Leland said there is a slew of high priority items his department will be dealing with in the immediate future, including solid waste disposal, the future of Helena's recycling efforts, the protection of the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant and the securing of ground water rights necessary for expanded development.

"Those are going to be very important to the city," Leland said.

He said moving into the lead role within the department means he also has to focus on the bigger picture as well, things such as customer service and a needed revamp of the transfer site.

Harlow-Schalk said she is confident the new hires will go a long way toward improving the city's relationship with Helena residents.

"The social capital we're trying to build up takes focus," she said. "If any citizen has questions or wants to participate, they should feel comfortable coming to us. We all should be available."

