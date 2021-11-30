Helena Festival of Trees celebrates the stories that make up our lives

Helena's 34th annual Festival of Trees kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 1, with the theme "Once Upon a Storybook Christmas."

Intermountain is viewing this theme as a celebration of the stories that make up the lives of everyone in the Helena community and the interactions that make each other's lives better, according to the organization's Senior Development Officer Beth Wheeler.

Per the theme, a large Christmas tree made out of books adorns the main stage. Wheeler made it herself, and she is the only person who knows how many books it took to make. She said there will be a prize for whoever guesses the closest.

Community and business trees this year are themed after books such as "Harry Potter," "Mary Poppins" and more.

The festival at the Helena Civic Center is the biggest annual fundraiser for Intermountain, a nonprofit that helps children, teens and families who struggle with emotional or mental health issues or substance use. This year there are 17 trees provided by organizations and individuals in the community. In total there are 23 live auction packages, 30 or more silent auction packages and more than 150 other items donated to Intermountain for auction.

"I would say there are hundreds of local businesses and individuals who donated," Wheeler said. "Every item upstairs for instance is a family that has worked on it. It is both very humbling and heartwarming."

The event will play out over five days starting Wednesday with Tea in the Trees. On Thursday will be the Evening in the Trees event featuring music by The Caseys. On Friday will be the Starlight Gala and annual live auction. On Saturday will be the Jingle Bell Jam featuring music from Ten Years Gone. Finally, on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be the annual Family Fun Days featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The silent auction will go through 4 p.m. on Sunday. Items can be bid on by texting a number on a sheet in front of the item or by visiting intermountain.org/fot. A drive-thru pickup for won silent auction items will occur on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Through a family fun passport, families can collect stamps from local businesses and turn in filled passports for a chance to win prizes.

Wheeler said there are eight businesses hosting a tree this year including 1889 Coffee House, The Base Camp, Flying Giant Adventure Park, Staggering Ox, the Lewis and Clark Library, Funky Trunk, Capital City Health Club and Farmers State Bank on Last Chance Gulch.

This year's festival is somewhat of a comeback for Wheeler and Intermountain. In 2020, capacity was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Intermountain remains cautious but is able to move forward with a larger capacity. Wheeler said one way organizers are accomplishing this is by having staggered entry times for things like the family days.

"It feels really good to be able to offer the ability to gather again," Wheeler said. "But we also wanted to have other options for those who can't come or don't feel safe. This event is such a tradition for the community that it is worth the effort to make sure that people get to participate."

According to Wheeler, the festival wouldn't be possible without the community members who donate so much time and effort into putting together a display every year. She said over 40 committee members plan the event and over 300 individuals volunteer during the week of the event.

Ami Pillatzke and her family make a tree to display every year to honor their grandfather who was housed and cared for by Intermountain predecessor the Montana Deaconess School as a child.

This year Pillatzke and her family knew immediately what they wanted to do when they heard the theme: "Mary Poppins."

"My grandmother loved Mary Poppins. She was always reading the books to us and we watched all the Disney films together," Pillatzke said. "We immediately knew what we were going to do. She would love it if she were here to see this."

Pilatzke and her family recreated the nursery scene with help from donations from the local Ashley Furniture store. They also partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, which has a separate display featuring the park scene from Mary Poppins. The two displays flow together in a collaboration not often seen at the Festival of Trees.

A group of former and current Intermountain employees made a huge display for the event.

"I want to emphasize that we do so because we are truly passionate about the work Intermountain does, and the organization itself," said Laura Funk, therapist at Intermountain. "Having current and former employees volunteering their time and resources is a testament to the deep value of Intermountain and its mission."

Jessy Kappelman, Intermountain clinical supervisor, said she is also very passionate about the work she does at Intermountain and about volunteering for the Festival of Trees.

"It is one way to further build partnerships in the community and promote the mission and values of the agency," Kappelman said. "Festival of Trees is our largest annual fundraiser, and the generosity of the community supports the ability to provide services to youth and families in our community."

Wheeler confirmed the festival often makes up 20% to 25% of the yearly operating budget for Intermountain. It allows the organization to provide mental health services to over 1,200 children across Montana.

"Supporting Intermountain is support our community," Wheeler said. "We want to create healthier storylines for the kids we serve."

If you would like to support Intermountain or purchase tickets to an event at the festival, visit intermountain.org/fot.

If you go What: The 34th annual Festival of Trees is an fundraiser for Intermountain, which provides health services for children. The event features auctions, galas, dinners, live music and more all with a Christmas theme. Where: The Helena Civic Center. When: Tea in the Trees - Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Evening in the Trees - Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jingle Bell Jam - Friday at 7 p.m. Family Fun Days - Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Price: Tea in the Trees - $315 per table of 8 Evening in the Trees - $25 per person Jingle Bell Jam - $25 per person Family Fun Days - $4 per person, ages 4 and up

