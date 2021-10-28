Helena felonies

Davenport reportedly had a syringe on his lap and he had a valid warrant for his arrest at the time. Salminen was on probation at the time and Probation and Parole would authorize a search of the car.

Once at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a small back of brown substance, heroin, was found on Davenport. During a search of the vehicle a syringe, scale, spoon and bags were located. A syringe with heroin in it was located in Salminen's purse.

East Helena man charged with strangling spouse

A 32-year-old East Helena man is accused of strangling his spouse.

Joseph Gregory Pennington is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Oct. 22, law enforcement responded to Trerise Road for reports of a woman being strangled by her husband. A deputy contacted the woman in the driveway of the residence. Court documents state she was visually upset and claimed her husband had been drinking all day and was highly intoxicated.