Helena felonies

East Helena man accused of credit card fraud
A 33-year-old East Helena man has been accused of credit card fraud.
Douglas Lawrence Brown is charged with felony deceptive practices and felony accountability.
On Aug. 28, a man contacted Helena Police Department to report his debit card had been stolen out of his vehicle while it was parked in Guadalupe Hall parking lot at Carroll College. He believed someone had entered his vehicle and reported that his debit card, driver's license and $30 cash were missing.
He said he believed the card was taken on Aug. 26 as a First Interstate Bank statement showed a number of unauthorized purchases totaling more than $2,200. There were also some failed "Cash App" transactions to specifically named individuals in Helena.
Through investigation at various stores and video stills from Home Depot, Brown was ultimately identified as he was on probation at the time, authorities said. Brown was recognized with at least two other individuals at a number of the businesses where the transactions were made.
Law enforcement eventually made contact with Brown on Sept. 9, who said his cousin Seth Anderson had given him the debit card. Brown confirmed using the card numerous time and further confirmed that Anderson was present during the purchases. Anderson was observed at several of the locations making purchases with the card, authorities said.
Helena woman accused of assaulting cop
A 58-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a member of law enforcement.
Terri Lynn Howell is charged with felony assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor violation of a no contact order.
On Oct. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to Logan Street for reports of a male kicking a female's door. The officer determined there was a no-contact order between the man and woman with the man as the petitioner and woman as the respondent.
The no contact order states the defendant is to have no contact with the man by any means.
The defendant was reminded of the order. After the parties were separated, the officer reportedly saw the defendant tell the man to "come here" and motioned for him to walk over to her.
The defendant was arrested. After being transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, the defendant grabbed the genitals of the arresting officer causing significant pain while being removed from the patrol vehicle.
Helena man charged with fourth DUI
A 43-year-old Helena man has been charged with is fourth DUI.
Joshua Paul Schultz is charged with felony DUI (fourth offense).
On Oct. 22, law enforcement received a call for a possible impaired driver. The complaint advised they saw a red Jeep swerving and stopped in the middle of the road. They said they saw it turn onto Ptarmigan Lane. An officer found the vehicle in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Dredge Drive. A male was asleep in the driver seat with the vehicle running. The officer knocked on the window, waking the defendant up.
Court documents state the defendant had slow deliberate movements and bloodshot eyes. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to consuming both alcohol and marijuana, police said. He showed more signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test and had a breath-alcohol content of 0.264.
A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.
Helena man and woman charged with heroin possession
A 23-year-old Helena man and 23-year-old Helena woman have been charged with possessing heroin.
Kristopher Michael Davenport has been charged with felony heroin possession and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. Lakota Lee Salminen is charged with felony heroin possession.
On Oct. 24, law enforcement responded after receiving a call from an off-duty police officer stating he had observed people in a vehicle preparing a syringe for drug use.
Davenport reportedly had a syringe on his lap and he had a valid warrant for his arrest at the time. Salminen was on probation at the time and Probation and Parole would authorize a search of the car.
Once at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a small back of brown substance, heroin, was found on Davenport. During a search of the vehicle a syringe, scale, spoon and bags were located. A syringe with heroin in it was located in Salminen's purse.
East Helena man charged with strangling spouse
A 32-year-old East Helena man is accused of strangling his spouse.
Joseph Gregory Pennington is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.
On Oct. 22, law enforcement responded to Trerise Road for reports of a woman being strangled by her husband. A deputy contacted the woman in the driveway of the residence. Court documents state she was visually upset and claimed her husband had been drinking all day and was highly intoxicated.
She said the defendant had become aggressive with her and started pushing her around. The woman said the defendant put his arms on her neck and tried to choke her. Court documents state that the defendant motioned with her arms indicating the defendant was behind her with his right arm around her neck.
The victim said she struggled to breathe and she was held in his position for a few minutes. The deputy saw red marks on both sides of her neck and scratches on her arms, chest, shoulders and back of her neck.
When speaking with the defendant, the deputy determined that he was intoxicated due to the slurred speech. The defendant reportedly claimed to have consumed an entire bottle of vodka. The defendant would not provide any details as to what had occurred.
Helena man charged after shotgun assault
A 33-year-old Helena man has been charged after allegedly shooting someone with a less-than-lethal shotgun.
Kacey Shane Gessner is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
On Oct. 10, officers responded to reports of a victim who had been shot at a residence on the 1900 block of Euclid Avenue. Court documents state the victim had injures from a less-than-lethal shotgun round and expressed fear that the defendant would kill him.
An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for the defendant on the charge of assault with a weapon. A search warrant was obtained for the defendant's residence.
Court documents state that law enforcement attempted to contact the defendant multiple times prior to locating him during the execution of the search warrant.
The defendant was interviewed and allegedly admitted to shooting the victim. He also claimed he gave the shotgun to a friend. A police detective later contacted that friend who denied having the shotgun.
The shotgun would later be located, hidden under the residence. It was found during a second search warrant executed on the residence. Court documents state the shotgun had been disassembled and the parts scattered under the trailer.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.