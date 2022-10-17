Helena father-daughter country duo heading to Nashville

A Helena-based father-daughter country music act is riding "three chords and a dream" en route to Nashville and a Grand Ole Opry performance on Oct. 23.

Kayla Perbil, the vocalist and daughter in the band, said The Teccas have been playing bars and RV parks across the West since 2018, steadily building a fan base and accruing accolades.

The Teccas are up for four awards at the 2022 Josie Music Awards, billed as "the largest, all-genre, privately-owned, independent music award show," according to the show's website. This year's Josies will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, and The Teccas will be performing during the festivities at the show's outdoor main stage.

The two have averaged nearly 230 shows a year in order to keep the dream alive.

"This is our job," father Scott Tecca said in an interview ahead of a concert at Broadwater Hot Springs in Helena earlier this month. "We just want to make a living."

Inflation and rising fuel costs have put the squeeze on the pair of musicians recently.

"There are certain days you wake up and think, 'Why are we doing this?'" Tecca said. "It's brutal these days with fuel costs."

As a result, The Teccas scheduled a nine-state tour to bankroll the trip to Nashville, including stops in South Dakota, Kansas and Oklahoma.

For two nights in Kansas City, they will play private "pass the hat" shows.

"Our fans have supported us very generously," Tecca said.

Tecca said he has been playing guitar since he was 5. He played in bands throughout high school. He traded that lifestyle for a family and a 9-to-5 as a land surveyor for about 20 years before the desire to play came knocking again.

"I just got that itch to get back into music," Tecca said.

He started "just kind of gigging around town" in 2016, with the shows attended mostly by friends.

"I would be doing the solo shows and Kayla would come up to the stage to sing a few songs," he said.

Perbil said they would get positive feedback about their "family harmonies."

"We decided we should be a duo," she said.

By 2018, The Teccas set out on their first tour playing about 40 shows across eight states in 10 weeks. The duo traveled more than 10,000 miles in that time.

"Working together is not that hard," Perbil said. "It's fun. We do butt heads from time to time."

The Teccas were nominated for four Josie Awards: country duo of the year, country entertainers of the year, fan choice award for duo of the year, and country single of the year for their song "Montana Kinda High," off their album "These Days" released on Valentine's Day this year.

They won the 2019 Josie Music Award for fan choice for country duo of the year, and said they hope to be as fortunate this go-round.

But with more than 52,000 submissions for this year's award ceremony, Perbil said she is honored just to be among the less than 2% of acts actually nominated.

"I feel like that's already a feat," she said. "We're happy just to be there and invited to perform."

The Teccas planned to perform at Philipsburg Brewing Company on Oct. 14 and at a Nashville Send Off Party at The Office in Tecca's hometown of Livingston on Oct. 15.

More information about The Teccas and their schedule of upcoming shows can be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/TheTeccas/.