Helena Farmers' Market still on schedule despite pulled permit

"Our primary goal is always education, but when a public health order is violated we report that," he said.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The county's July 8 order prohibits events with more than 250 attendees and requires the organizers of events with 50-249 people to submit a plan explaining how they intend to adhere to health guidelines. Lewis and Clark Public Health is asking for at least 10 days to review submitted plans.

Any event organizer found in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.

"It would be great if they could find a way to hold this event in a safe manner," Niemann said, noting the important role the farmers' market plays in the Helena community.

Earlier this summer, five members of the farmers' market board resigned over concerns that other board members were not supportive of certain health precautions amid the pandemic.

Former Secretary Kate McLean, former EBT manager Tori Blackburn, and former board members Micah Eller, Kevin Keeler and Gail Nickel-Kailing outlined their concerns in a July 5 letter to Helena's mayor and city commission.