Helena Farmers' Market returns with vendors deemed essential

Masks and gloves were a requirement for vendors, and hand sanitizing stations were set up at either end of the block.

Over the course of about an hour, the market saw an average of about one to two dozen people milling about in a counter-clockwise direction as dictated by signage.

"The market looks very different this year," Eller said. "To be realistic, we don't think it'll be back to normal very soon."

Eller said the plan is to scale the market up with each passing week. Next week the group hopes to fold in another five to 10 vendors. The number of vendors and types of products will adjust as the state trudges along Gov. Steve Bullock's phased path to reopening.

During a phone interview Friday, Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said as per usual there was no police presence at the market. He said his department is treating this as if it was a grocery store.

That was very much the idea, according to Helena Farmers' Market President Scott Peterson.

"We've been working strongly with the county," Peterson said. "I've been very pleased with the amount of support we're seeing in this community."