Helena Farmers' Market returns with vendors deemed essential

Under a blue spring sky and the ever-present threat of a global pandemic, the Helena Farmers' Market opened its 47th season Saturday.
The approximately 15 vendors deemed essential set up shop on a single block of Fuller Avenue, just south of Neill Avenue, a far cry from the typical blocks-long affair. Even with the diminished footprint, vendors were well spaced out.
Many of the vendors said they planned for the worst and ended up pleasantly surprised by the modest turn-out.
"If there aren't any people, (vendors) won't come back. I want them to come back," said Helena resident Margaret Strachan.
Micah Eller chairs the Helena Farmers' Market board of directors' COVID-19 committee. Eller said the committee has been carefully planning Saturday's market for weeks.
She said her group has been in near constant contact with Lewis and Clark Public Health. She held a webinar with vendors prior to Saturday and said county health officials sat in on the digital meeting to answer questions.
Eller said the market is leaving it to the individual vendors and the county health department to determine whether or not a vendor is essential.
This week's market was limited to sellers of plants, produce, meat and prepared meals. Some vendors were also selling hygiene-related products, such as hand sanitizers and soaps.
Masks and gloves were a requirement for vendors, and hand sanitizing stations were set up at either end of the block.
Over the course of about an hour, the market saw an average of about one to two dozen people milling about in a counter-clockwise direction as dictated by signage.
"The market looks very different this year," Eller said. "To be realistic, we don't think it'll be back to normal very soon."
Eller said the plan is to scale the market up with each passing week. Next week the group hopes to fold in another five to 10 vendors. The number of vendors and types of products will adjust as the state trudges along Gov. Steve Bullock's phased path to reopening.
During a phone interview Friday, Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said as per usual there was no police presence at the market. He said his department is treating this as if it was a grocery store.
That was very much the idea, according to Helena Farmers' Market President Scott Peterson.
"We've been working strongly with the county," Peterson said. "I've been very pleased with the amount of support we're seeing in this community."
Missoula Grain and Vegetable's Barret Turkington made the two-and-a-half-hour drive to Helena from Stevensville early Saturday morning. The company has partnered with Mother Fungi and House of Ferments, allowing customers to order products online from each of the businesses to be picked up in one trip to the farmers' market.
Turkington said Saturday's market was a understandably slower than most, but that the online ordering has helped, adding that he was thankful to Helenans for their support.
"We love that we have them coming out and allowing us to keep doing what we're doing," he said.
Helena resident Carrie Bernard brought her young daughter and mother to the market Saturday morning for "some fresh air and fresh vegetables."
Bernard said she was appreciative of extra precautions, but is looking forward to when the full-fledged farmers' market returns.
"It's a pretty short one this time," she said. "It's a good start given how things are."
Locally owned and operated Great Harvest Bread Company sent its employee Celine Schaefer to market with three racks of bread and pastries, less than half of the usual amount of product they sell during a normal market.
"There's not nearly as many booths up this week," Schaefer said. "It's kind of sad."
Jeremy McFarlame, owner of Helena's JMacs Pottery, said he was not allowed to sell his pottery at Saturday's market, so he pivoted to natural hand sanitizers and soaps.
"We did better than I thought we'd do," McFarlame said. "It's just a lot less people buying; they just want to be out."
While Strachan said she was enjoying the nice weather, she was there for a specific purchase.
"I've had these on my mind for three months now," Strachan said, pointing to the tomato plants in her tote bag.
"I can't stand these masks," she said. "I know it's important for us to wear them, but you can't see people smile."
