Helena’s farmers market is full of unique finds from local businesses, from in-season produce to handmade crafts and baked goods.

Distinctly Montana magazine for the first time has rated Helena’s market as the best in the state.

“The market is for everyone, it’s more than a place to shop, it’s a great place to socialize and run into friends,” Peter Strauss, the market’s chairholder, said.

According to Strauss, Distinctly Montana based their findings on 73,000 votes from all over Montana, surveying airports and businesses.

“Helena Farmers Market is among the top five attractions in Helena,” Strauss said.

Christopher Muhlenfeld, co-publisher of the magazine, confirmed the honor.

“We’re very happy for them!” he said. “Our contest is a statewide competition, and the competition in the Farmer’s Market was intense this year.”

He said the the winners have been announced online on the magazine’s website at https://www.distinctlymontana.com/, and will also be published in its fall issue on newsstands Sept. 15.

Now celebrating its 50th year, Helena’s Farmers Market fills two blocks of Fuller Avenue every Saturday from April to October. The market manager Kris Peterson said it averaged over 100 vendors in July, with 170 spots reserved out of 196 available this season.

Peterson and Strauss are most proud of providing double SNAP dollars to those on the Montana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Enrolled benefits recipients can exchange up to $30 on their SNAP card for double the value in red or brown tokens at the market information booth.

SNAP tokens can only be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and vendors who receive tokens may redeem them at the EBT booth.

“It’s been fabulous, and all the vendors participate in it,” Peterson said. “The vendors can turn them in for money reimbursement or keep the tokens to spend.”

Before the SNAP program grant, the farmers’ market provided the community with the double SNAP benefits out of the farmers’ market proceeds.

Montana has 76 farmers’ markets listed in the Abundant Montana Directory. Of those, 29 accept SNAP benefits, and 20 participate in the Double SNAP Dollars Program, giving customers more buying power for healthy foods.

According to The Bureau of Business and Economic Research, a small number of market managers told BBER that they would like to be able to accept the SNAP in their market, but the market didn’t have the money to pay for the program or the manager found the SNAP application or management process to be cumbersome.

The double SNAP program has served nearly 9,000 Montanans and has recirculated more than $1 million to local farmers, ranchers, and farmers’ markets.

The EBT booth also allows people to use their cards to receive tokens for cashless transactions with vendors.

“This is a good starting point for a business,” Peterson said. “For some people, it’s a hobby or a side hustle and some people have been able to start brick-and-mortar shops. We have vendors that start as day renters that come back the next season and have a reserved spot.”

According to a recent study by BBER, 4,700 individuals contributed their time and effort to sell or create products for the 71 surveyed markets scattered across Montana.

Andonis’ Cuban food truck debuted at this season’s farmer’s market. They started their business from home and have been in Helena for 10 years.

“I think it’s neat we have so many multigenerational vendors here,” Peterson said.

The Moua family has been selling goods at both the Missoula and Helena markets for decades. They are based out of Missoula and rent roughly 40 feet of space in the Helena market. According to Strauss, their table is piled high in the morning, and they sell out by the afternoon.

The farmers’ market also provides an opportunity for non-profits to participate, every third Saturday in the months of June, July, and August the market reserves the Womens Park for 501C3 businesses.

The market also allows musicians an opportunity to fill in spaces at no cost to play music and is pet friendly.

Arlene Thurston stated that her mother, Anna Moore, helped establish the market in 1974 at the walking mall and remained a vendor until her passing in 2001. The market eventually outgrew its original location and was relocated to Memorial Park before finally settling at its current site in the ‘90s.