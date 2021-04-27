Helena Farmers' Market prepares for Saturday return

Linda Casey is a new face on the board but has been a vendor selling crochet products for four years. Casey said she is eager to get the new market season underway.

"We're all really excited to get things rolling again," Casey said. "I've missed seeing all the people."

She said she is proud of the hard work the other board members have put in to make the market a reality in 2021.

Both vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks during the outdoor event, and vendor booths will be adequately spaced to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Lewis and Clark County's new daily COVID-19 case numbers have dropped off significantly from the Dec. 3 peak of 176. The county reported 12 new cases Monday but is averaging less than seven new daily cases this month, according to LCPH's COVID-19 Hub.

Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann commended the market's board for their efforts.

"They are very committed to having good protocols in place," Niemann said Tuesday. "They are taking the situation seriously."