Helena Farmers' Market opened its 50th season to blue skies and sunshine Saturday in downtown Helena.

The first market took place in 1973 with "just a handful of vendors" in Memorial Park, said Kris Peterson, market manager for the past 14 seasons.

"We've growing each year," Peterson said.

Saturday's market boasted upward of 90 vendors from around the region, selling produce, meat, crafts and home goods.

She said the market frequently incorporates more than 100 vendors, and that "If Mother Nature cooperates, as we get further into the season, we could reach that."

The market has faced legitimate challenges in recent years with the COVID-19 pandemic and a sizeable amount of internal turnover. Its board of directors is comprised of nearly all new members.

"We're all pretty much on the same page," Peterson said. "We have the same mission, which is to help our vendors grow, whether its their livelihood or a hobby."

Rachel Saunders started Rachel's Crafts MT in November 2021. This season is Saunders second at the Helena Farmers' Market.

"Of all the places I've been, Helena has the best support staff," Saunders said. "Helena Farmers' Market is the best."

She said as a Helena native, she attended the farmers' market with her family as a kid and remembers begging for a goat. She said some vendors still sold live animals at the time.

Saunders sells a variety of crafts including scrunchies, earrings and toy swords made of foam and brightly colored yarn, a popular item among the younger market goers.

Helena resident Joe Naiman-Sessions runs N Bar S Microgreens and has sold fresh produce at the farmers' market a few seasons.

This is the first year Naiman-Sessions is selling microgreens starts.

He said his local market has helped him expand his offerings.

"It's an amazing effort they put forward every year," he said. "From a vendor perspective, its effortless. They make it very easy to engage with the customers."

Peterson estimated a couple thousand people attended Saturday's season opener. She said it is the community around the market that has kept her coming back for more than a decade.

"We have a bunch of fantastic vendors," she said. "It's great, especially when I get to see all of them after a long winter. They're just like family."

The Helena Farmers' Market will occur every Saturday through October and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony May 20, and the 50th anniversary celebration proper is slated for June 17.

The market takes place on Fuller Avenue south of Neill Avenue, and attendance is free.