Dust off those comfy walking shoes, grab that large tote bag that sometimes doesn’t seem large enough and pull that wide-brimmed sunhat from the closet.

The Helena Farmers' Market returns Saturday in a golden anniversary year celebrating half a century of produce, crafts, baked good, fresh flowers, music and community spirit. It is touted as the longest-running market in the state of Montana.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along two blocks of Fuller Avenue, between Neill Avenue and Lawrence Street in downtown Helena. Admission is free and the market will run through Oct. 28. There will be a grand opening celebration May 20 and a 50th-year celebration June 17.

“We are expecting a really great year,” Peter Strauss, board chair of the Helena Farmers' Market, said.

There are 196 spaces for vendors with 40 of them available for day vendors, who are there for the day, and 156 vendors for reserve vendors, who are there for the entire season, Strauss said.

Also participating is St. Peter’s Health, the downtown businesses association and the Lewis and Clark Library will have its three-wheeled "Words on Wheels" book bike cart there, with Wi-Fi available, Strauss said.

Strauss said the market offers vendors who participate in Montana WIC (Women, Infants, Children) Program and can supply up to $30 in double benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

He said the Helena Farmers' Market is a for-profit organization that works hard not to make lots of profit. He said at the end of the day some of the leftover food is donated to various Helena charities.

“We’re not here to make money, we are here to provide a great event every Saturday,” he said.

And if you can’t make the Helena event Saturday, a smaller version of the farmers' market will open in Main Street Park in East Helena on July 18 and run 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sept. 26.

Strauss said he expects the size of the East Helena Farmers' Market to grow as the community grows.

“More shoppers mean more vendors,” he said.

Strauss said the farmers' markets always performed well until they were shut down a few years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year we came back and it was terrific and this year we will be bigger and better,” he said. “It’s where Helena goes on Saturday morning and we love it.”

For more information, go to: https://www.helenafarmersmarket.com/