Helena Farmers' Market canceled for remainder of 2020

After being ordered to temporarily cease operations due to COVID-19 concerns, the Helena Farmers’ Market announced Wednesday that it has canceled the remainder of its 2020 season.

“We’re going to pull the plug,” said Wayne O’Brien, president of the organization’s board of directors.

The city of Helena revoked the permit for the weekly outdoor market on Fuller Avenue last month at the request of Lewis and Clark Public Health, which said event organizers failed to meet the requirements of a July 8 health order seeking to limit the spread of COVID-19. The countywide health order prohibits events with more than 250 attendees and requires the organizers of events with 50-249 people to submit a plan explaining how they intend to adhere to certain health guidelines.

The event was held without a permit on July 18. According to a report from the Helena Police Department, an estimated 112 people were working the vendor booths and more than 250 patrons were in the two-block area by 10 a.m. that day.