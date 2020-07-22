Helena Farmers' Market canceled after operating without permit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After operating without a permit Saturday, the weekly Helena Farmers’ Market has been canceled.

“We’re fighting something we shouldn’t fight,” Wayne O'Brien, president of the event's board of directors, said Wednesday morning.

The city of Helena revoked the permit for the Saturday morning farmers’ market on Fuller Avenue at the request of Lewis and Clark Public Health, which said the board submitted an inadequate plan to address the COVID-19 restrictions included in a July 8 health order.

The order prohibits events with more than 250 attendees and requires the organizers of events with 50-249 people to submit a plan explaining how they intend to adhere to health guidelines. Any event organizer found in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.

“Obviously the Market took place Saturday, even though they did not have a permit to close the street,” Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson said in an email to the Independent Record.