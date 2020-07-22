Helena Farmers' Market canceled after operating without permit

After operating without a permit Saturday, the weekly Helena Farmers’ Market has been canceled.
“We’re fighting something we shouldn’t fight,” Wayne O'Brien, president of the event's board of directors, said Wednesday morning.
The city of Helena revoked the permit for the Saturday morning farmers’ market on Fuller Avenue at the request of Lewis and Clark Public Health, which said the board submitted an inadequate plan to address the COVID-19 restrictions included in a July 8 health order.
The order prohibits events with more than 250 attendees and requires the organizers of events with 50-249 people to submit a plan explaining how they intend to adhere to health guidelines. Any event organizer found in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.
“Obviously the Market took place Saturday, even though they did not have a permit to close the street,” Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson said in an email to the Independent Record.
The police department submitted a report to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office concerning the possible health order violation and a report to the Helena City Attorney's Office for blocking the street without a permit, Stinson said. The city and county attorneys’ offices will decide whether any charges will be filed.
“As with enforcement of all the orders from public health and the governor, I hope this situation can be resolved through education and discussion between everyone involved,” Stinson said.
O’Brien said the farmers’ market board hopes to submit a new plan to the health department by the end of the week, but “I’m not optimistic that we’ll be able to open again.”
“We’ve got a lot of livelihoods attached to this,” he added.
