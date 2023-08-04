At the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena, attendees were able to indulge in an array foods, whether fried, savory or sweet.

Vendors from various locations came together to share their secret family recipes, both classic and modern. Several vendors expressed their satisfaction with the fair's turnout and appreciated the pleasant weather.

“We love the small towns and small country towns,” said Amy Rowan, owner of Blue Moose BBQ.

After smoking over 1,500 pounds of meat for the fair, Rowan offered a unique barbecue experience featuring wood-smoked tri-tip cooked at high temperatures. According to Rowan, the preparation method using a wood fire and high temperature helps retain moisture and creates a unique flavor.

Based in Three Forks, the Rowan family has operated their barbecue food truck for 16 years, and travels all over the state from May to October.

“We love this business; it’s fun and gives us the financial freedom to run our nonprofit business,” said Rowan.

Rowan owns and operates Royal Family Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps foster children throughout Montana.

Mackenzie Rowan, 20, followed in her mother's footsteps by running a lemonade stand adjacent to the Blue Moose.

When Mackenzie was 9, she began selling lemonade from a classic kids' lemonade stand. Five years later, she established her very own lemonade business, Mackenzie Violet's Lemonade.

Spices N Spurs, from Great Falls, served delicious home-cooked country-style dishes. Cassie Campbell took mac and cheese to the next level, smothered with your choice of meat from Philly cheese steak, chicken or pork.

“I really enjoy working at fairs because I love to see people enjoying the food,” Campbell said.

Campbell travels the state from March to September but the truck is open year-round. When she isn’t cooking or teaching cooking classes, she teaches people how to open food trucks.

Barbecue isn’t the only thing Campbell knows; she also makes custom cakes for her mother, who designs custom figures and characters for themed cakes.

202 BBQ is a unique take on traditional barbecue, featuring grandma's potatoes to keep the barbecue spirit alive.

The never-ending line at 202 is for a good reason -- their barbecue bowl is a popular menu item. You can choose between mac and cheese or cheesy hash browns as your base and top it off with your choice of meat.

If barbecue isn’t your thing, there was also homecooked Asian cuisine, like SKC Teriyaki.

Toua Moua has been cooking noodles for the Helena fair for over 10 years. Based out of Missoula, SKC has been running for 12 years and travels around Montana.

During spring, the food truck resides in Butte from March to June, and from July to September they are booked elsewhere for events.

SKC Teriyaki is co-owned by Moua's parents, who operate another truck traveling for events.

“Even an Asian food truck has to have a funnel cake,” Moua said. “One day, my mom made them and said we were doing them.”

The funnel cakes are a favorite, next to the noodles and teriyaki.

Adding a variety of prize-winning food was Giovanni's.

The Italian sausage is a staple for Giovanni's. It started with an old family recipe in their restaurant.

Tobias and Pamela Eiter closed their restaurant in Coeur d’Alene in 2010 and opened their food truck five months later.

Until recently, Giovanni’s traveled the west, winning blue ribbons for their Italian sausage sandwich at state fairs in Washington, Idaho and Arizona.

The popularity of curly fries has surpassed that of sausage, winning multiple blue ribbons. These fries are served in large portions, shaped like a square, and can be loaded with cheese.

If sausage doesn't hit the spot, there were other classic options like burgers or corndogs.

Bullman's Wood Fired Pizza was just as it sounds: a pizza cooked over a wood-burning fire using fresh ingredients and dough. The establishment serves Helena daily via the restaurant and food truck.

“I enjoy the food truck; I am able to work with family and interact with different people and different events,” Kevin McDuffie said.

McDuffie opened the restaurant with his wife, Ann Marie, and partners Mike and Dennis Hampton.

The McDuffie and Hampton families operate separate food trucks that travel across Montana. Kevin McDuffie designed and built the trucks, which began serving customers in 2008.

Vintage Nannas Indian Tacos were a hit, attracting large crowds with their authentic and distinctive ambiance.

“The best compliment is when elders order my fry bread with no toppings,” owner Pam Birkenbuer said.

Birkenbuer said her tacos were unique and flavorful thanks to her secret recipe. She takes pride in never using frozen dough.

She is based out of Great Falls and runs her truck with her husband David from March to October. The Birkenbuers have had their truck for eight years.

The corn shack was adequate for those in the mood for a snack.

Steamed 600 degrees over the fire, corn was served dipped in butter.

Aaron Hauzer, of Missouri, has been operating the truck for six years and travels to places like Wyoming, Arizona, Montana and Illinois.

Old Fashion Soda has been set up in Helena for three years of its nine years in operation, offering fresh-squeezed lemonade which served as a nice accompaniment to that array of barbeque options at the fair.

Freshly squeezed lemonade has been classic favorite, but now there's a new contender for the top spot – homemade huckleberry lemonade.

Based in Arizona, Bonnie and Aaron Banuelos usually start their summer in Emmet, Idaho, in June and end in Miles City in August. From September to May, they are back in Arizona, squeezing lemons and serving drinks.

The Lemon Dairy served treats that had you puckering but coming back for more.

This is the first year in 20 years that Lemon Dairy has opened without its founder, Michael Tate. Lily Tate, his daughter, has taken the reins.

“My dad has always been a fan of lemon,” Lily Tate said. “People are surprised by the combination but love the lemon.”

At Lemon Dairy, their signature treat is "Lemon Dairy." This dessert consists of soft serve ice cream layered over a tart frozen lemon slush and garnished with a cherry.

Lemon Dairy can be found in Missoula when not booked for events.