After the dissolution of the Helena Civic Center citizen advisory board and the resignation of the civic center's general manager, city staff has taken recent steps to put the pieces back together.
Director of Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department Kristi Ponozzo confirmed in an interview Friday that she and city staff are in the midst of interviewing applicants for a temporary civic center manager to be hired as early as Jan. 3 and no later than Jan. 6.
Ponozzo said the city received four applications for the temporary position, and two of them have already been interviewed.
The position pays between $33 and $40 per hour, according to Ponozzo.
City Manager Ana Cortez said in an email sent out late in the afternoon on Christmas Eve the position is temporary because of a forthcoming request for proposals from parties interested in potentially running various aspects of the facility.
"(W)e do not know if the RFP process may lead to a new business model for the Civic Center in which case having a permanent position would lead to a potential lay off," Cortez said in the email.
An official records request made Friday for the four temporary civic center manager applications was not fulfilled in time for this story.
"We have many (civic center) events coming up in the next few months," Ponozzo said. "It's important for us to have a civic center manager in place."
Prior to this, the city officially requested letters of intent from parties interested in running various aspects of civic center operations, including facility operation; food and beverage; and booking. The city's request for letters also said it would be willing to sell the naming rights to "the stage, auditorium, ballroom, and/or full facility."
When asked about the timing of the city's request for letters of interest, Ponozzo said she believes it was published prior to former civic center manager Byron Dike's resignation.
She also said, the letters of interest received will inform a forthcoming request for proposals regarding the outsourcing of civic center operations.
"We wanted to see what kind of partnership opportunities were out there," Ponozzo said.
Six businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits submitted letters of interest.
Chili O'Brien's Catering said in a letter to city staff that it would be interested in working as the civic center's exclusive food provider.
"Chili O'Briens currently caters a large amount of banquets at the Helena Civic Center," the company's letter signed by Tim O'Brien reads. "Being a part of the Helena Civic Center is a part of who we are and we also believe that Chili O'Briens Catering is part of what the Helena Civic Center is."
The company said it is not interested in providing the beverage aspect of catering as it has worked closely in the past with Lewis & Clark Brewing, which also submitted a letter of interest.
The local brewery said in its letter of interest that it has the capacity and willingness to operate the civic center's in-house audio/video production as well as work in tandem with Chili O'Brien Catering as exclusive food and beverage providers.
"Lewis & Clark Brewing is interested in working with the Helena Civic Center by providing AV and production services," the brewery's letter of interest reads. "As Lewis & Clark is established in this role, investment in upgrading the PA services at the Civic Center would in turn provide Lewis & Clark with equipment that we could use with other event production outside of the Civic Center."
The Myrna Loy submitted of letter of interest as the civic center's exclusive booking partner, citing years of close partnership.
"We see this as potentially a shared benefit to Helena, boosting arts education programming, children and family programming, and a host of diverse, exciting cultural events in Helena," the letter reads.
Nick Checota, owner and president of Logjam Presents, a Missoula-based entertainment production company, did not send an official letter of interest but did send an email expressing his interest in helping the city run many aspects of the center's operations, including booking, facility operation, production and booking.
The Helena Symphony submitted a detailed letter of interest outlining its all-encompassing, multi-phase plan to overhaul the civic center's operations.
A Philadelphia-based company called Spectra, which specializes in such partnerships and boasts a clientele list of more than 400 venues, performing arts centers and convention halls nationwide, also submitted a letter of interest.
In addition to a temporary manager and potential third-party partners, a news release sent out Friday by the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department said it is looking for residents willing to sit on a steering committee that will help implement a new advisory body for the civic center.
The temporary steering committee will be chaired by Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and help the city commission identify or create an advisory body to replace the one it disbanded less than two weeks ago.
According to the news release, the city is hoping to populate the committee with residents from a variety of backgrounds. The hope is to enlist one member representing the local tourism industry, two members representing "visual and media arts," one member with experience in "venue management," two members who served on the previous civic center advisory board, one member representing the Helena Citizens Council, and two members representing the "general community."
In addition to identifying a potential replacement advisory board, the steering committee will also be tasked with "performing advisory functions related to the Civic Center's current RFP process (intended to find a partner to take over some aspects of the facility's day-to-day operations)," the news release states.
"This advisory group will be asked to review the proposals that come in from the CIVIC CENTER RFP PROCESS which should lead to a formal recommendation in March/April," City Manager Ana Cortez said in an email sent out late afternoon on Christmas Eve.
Cortez was out of the office Friday and unavailable for comment.
The deadline for those interested in participating in the steering committee have until Jan. 15 to apply.
City Commissioner-elect Sean Logan, set to be sworn in Thursday, said he feels as though this entire process has been rushed.
"I don't know if it has quite the priority as some of the other important matters facing the city," Logan said in an interview Friday. "I just don't understand the intense focus. In my mind, the process has been hurried along."
He also questioned the process of requesting letters of interest from third parties.
"Any future RFP should provide the general scope," he said. "Are we making it favorable to one vendor over another? I don't know."
Fellow City Commissioner-elect Emily Dean could not be reached for comment.
Ponozzo disagreed with the assertion that the process has been rushed, calling the process "fairly long and thoughtful."
