Helena exploring groundwater supply

Helena contracted to drill wells near one of its water treatment plants to explore the groundwater supply ahead of a water rights deadline.

The city commission approved the contract bid Monday to drill three test wells near the Missouri River Water Treatment Plant, which briefly shut down for repairs early this month. It would be a step toward making use of Helena’s water rights to the aquifer and preventing them from expiring at the end of 2025.

“The importance of this project came to fruition this year because of the drought,” Public Works Director Ryan Leland said to the commission. “This is another option to use fairly inexpensive water to be able to supplement our capacity and our water supply.”

Leland said the city would not have to treat the groundwater besides chlorination and it could serve as a backup for the city’s two treatment plants. He said the smaller, exploratory wells would look for a good spot to access the aquifer and the city aims to complete production wells around 2024.

Helena has groundwater rights to over 7,000 acre-feet a year from a deep aquifer, different from the one used by domestic wells, according to Leland. (An acre-foot is the amount to cover one acre in one foot of water.)