Helena exhibits feature transgender, nonbinary and two-spirit artists

If you go What: Exhibits ‘Transcend’ and ‘Transilience’ open at Holter Museum of Art When: Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and artist talk at 6:30 Where: Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St. Cost: Free Contact: 406-442-6400 or https://holtermuseum.org Note: Holter is in partnership with TransVisible Montana in presenting these exhibits, which run through March 30. More info: Visit https://holtermuseum.org/exhibitions/transilience to find out about a series of events planned during the exhibit. You can also see bios and artist statements by all of the artists.

It was a bout with cancer that was a pivotal turning point in Rae Senarighi’s art career.

At that time, he pledged to himself that he was devoting at least part of each day to creating fine art that he wanted to do for himself.

The result is “Transcend,” an exhibit of bold, large portraits of transgender and nonbinary people, in vibrant, strong colors that he painted in recent years.

The show includes 21 portraits, measuring 3 to 4 feet across and 5 feet tall.

The exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 20, in the Holter Museum of Art Baucus Gallery.

An opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m. and an artist talk is at 6:30.

Senarighi, a Missoula native, who is also known by the name Transpainter, headlines a museum-wide installation featuring works by transgender, nonbinary, and two-spirit artists from in and around Montana.

Other artists exhibiting works as part of “Transilience” are Dylan Albans, Cohen Anaya, Bri Mango, Dre Castillo, Moe Butterfly, J.O.X., Julian Keller-King, Radium Woolf and Paxton McCausland.

Senarighi’s paintings celebrating the trans community have been exhibited in 21 venues in 12 states so far. He hopes they generate respect for the transgender community “through a belief that respect comes from understanding.”

There is an urgency and passion to his work.

He writes in his artist statement: “The rights of Trans people are under attack, particularly here in the United States, with over 170 anti-Trans bills and more than 300 anti- LGBTQ bills introduced in 2022 alone, ranging from limiting our access in education, equity in athletics, and even criminalizing necessary healthcare. We are fighting for our basic human rights and for our very lives.”

“The public needs to see us as human beings,” he said.

The fight is happening right here in the Montana Legislature, as well as across the country.

“From my 20s on I felt I was supposed to be doing something with my art,” he said in a phone interview from Madison.

“When I survived cancer, it was a pivotal point.” He realized he needed to be “making art for myself,” not just commercial art to make a living.

While painting a mural at the LGBTQ Center at Portland College, he discovered he loved painting portraits of trans people.

“I realized I hadn’t ever walked into a painted portrait gallery in a museum and seen a painting of a trans person. It dawned on me that there was this lack of representation of people like me.... It’s kept me doing the work.

“I feel like my job as a storyteller is to create this portrait, the rest of the storytelling needs to be done by that person.”

The painting subjects share their stories on Instagram, which viewers can access by clicking on the QR code posted with each portrait.

Another big piece of creating this exhibit was Senarighi finding and practicing self-love when he confronted his cancer.

It was the realization “I’ve only got this body, I might as well love it.”

He said he couldn’t have painted these portraits if he hadn’t become comfortable with himself.

“My self-love – I hope it comes through in these paintings – to really see that person in all their beauty and all of their complexity.

“Being from Montana, it feels really special to me to bring this back to my home state and have it in the capital city when the new legislative session is beginning.”

For his art talk, he’ll be talking about his process but also about trans rights.

Trans rights made a lot of strides forward, he said, but “there’s a pretty concerted effort to take us back quite a ways.”

These attacks keep him motivated to keep making art.

He is the artist behind the national grassroots “You are Loved” campaign of yard signs and billboards, appearing across the country -- including some here in Helena -- thanks to the sponsorship of the Montana Book Company.

The signs fit the commitment Senarighi made when he survived cancer that “all of my artwork would be based on love.”

Senarighi’s art can be seen internationally and has appeared on a wide range of media outlets, including a Netflix GLAAD program where he created “speed” portraits of trans individuals.

Complementing the “Transcend” exhibit is “Transilience,” which celebrates trans people across Montana.

One of the nine artists featured in the exhibit is Helena multimedia artist Cohen Anaya, showing a photography project celebrating 19 transgender, nonbinary and two-spirit Montanans.

“My inspiration behind the project was to take the being into the light and let them shine as a beautiful human being,” capturing their facial expressions, clothing and stance.

He asked each person a series of questions to learn more about them – about their interests, passions and where and when they most feel like themselves.

So, one is photographed with his cat, another fly fishing, another in a wildly elegant outfit.

Each photo is accompanied by excerpts from their interviews.

Anaya said he’s concerned about the legislature and bad bills that could pass.

“It makes me sad for the people who are judging me without knowing me and not understanding that we are all human beings.

“Sometimes I feel scared. What could the future hold?”

“What really inspires me with art is capturing the beauty of nature and… now humankind.”

When people visit the exhibit, “I hope people see beautiful human beings and I hope people feel compassion….and excitement to see these beautiful people living their lives and thriving.”

That’s also what curator Ramsay Ballew wants to create at the Holter.

Most people let some walls come down when they enter an art center, she said, and open themselves to new ideas.

She hopes that happens in these exhibits.

There’s no end goal for anyone – but to just be open with respect and sincerity, she said.

“One of the striking things about this work is how joy-centered they all are.” Financial and community support for the exhibit has been overwhelming, she said.

TransVisible Montana helped organize this exhibit and reach out to the artists.

Visit https://holtermuseum.org/exhibitions/transilience to find out about a series of events planned during the exhibit. You can also see bios and artist statements by all the artists.