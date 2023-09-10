An observance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and an appreciation of Helena's first responders was held Sunday in the parking lot of Albertsons on North Montana Avenue.

It’s the eighth year of the "Heroes of Helena" event, sponsored by Albertsons and Safeway. The day included displays of emergency response vehicles, including two helicopters landing in the parking lot, organizers said. It also included live music.

There were a couple of memorial boxes from Honor Defined, a team of service members, given to two first responders.

"It’s going really well, we had a lot of foot traffic," Safeway store Manager Eric Dowell said mid-afternoon, adding he could not offer a crowd estimate.

Miss Montana Faith Johnson sang the national anthem and mingled with the crowd, Dowell said, adding Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Commissioner Andy Shirtliff also spoke.

Another observance is planned for noon Monday. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Department of Justice will host a ceremony in the state Capitol Rotunda. The public may attend.

The event will feature Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell and Montana National Guard Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek. It will also feature the Montana Highway Patrol Honor Guard and the Montana State Firefighter’s Association Honor Guard.

On Sept. 11, 2001, airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against targets in the United States that included the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon.

A hijacked airliner crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers fought with terrorists to retake the plane.