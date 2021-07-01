Helena enacts water restrictions

The city of Helena has enacted Stage III water use restrictions as outlined in the city code, according to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon.
The declaration includes mandatory lawn watering and irrigation restrictions for homes and businesses that use the city’s treated water.
The city-wide restrictions took effect Thursday and will remain in effect until Sept. 1.
"The City is monitoring water use daily and restrictions are subject to change as circumstances evolve," the press release states.
City staff states the restrictions are "in response to record temperatures and high water use already this summer."
Odd numbered addresses can only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.
Watering is only permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and is only allowed once per day.
Section 6-2-3 of city code defines four stages of water use reduction, which account for system capacity, reservoir levels, severe drought and disruptions in treatment operations.
"The City will continue to monitor water supply factors and evaluate the need to move to Stage IV if water consumption does not decline in the coming weeks," the press release states.
Helena's Water Production Superintendent Ben Rigby said his staff, which has about 34 years of institutional knowledge, could not recall water restrictions ever being put into place in the past.
"We've never had to do this before," Rigby said. "These are unprecedented times."
Stage IV prohibits all outdoor water uses and imposes a series of penalties for violations.
According to city staff, Helena saw record water consumption on multiple days in June.
Though infractions of Stage III restrictions can be enforced as allowed by city code, city spokesman Jacob Garcin said the city will not be enforcing restrictions at this time, but that such enforcement could be implemented while still under Stage III restrictions.
"Hopefully we can curb our water consumption as a community to avoid further restrictions and possible penalties," Garcin said in an interview Thursday.
Helena’s Ten Mile and Missouri River water treatment plants were treating approximately 16 million gallons per day, which is 6 million gallons more per day than what the city considers normal for this time of year.
"Current water consumption is pushing city staff to capacity, with treatment plants struggling to keep up with demand," the press release states.
The Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the Missouri River Water Treatment Plant is currently running about 18 hours a day.
"Though additional staff resources are being cross trained to help meet extended operating hours, the current pace is not sustainable," the release states. "Water usage has been cut at City parks and facilities, including those that utilize well water, such as Kindrick Legion Field, Batch Memorial Park, and Bill Roberts Golf Course."
The city has provided a list of water conservation tips through its website, www.helenamt.gov/public-works/drinking-water.
Some of the recommendations include:
Don't over mow. Leaving the lawn slightly longer shades the soil and does not stress the lawn as much. When it is really hot, let the grass grow 4 to 6 inches between mowing and then only cut about an inch or two.
Mow in the late evening or early morning. The grass weeps water from the cut ends.
Consider xeriscaping your lawn, by choosing the shrubs and grasses that grow with the least amount of watering.