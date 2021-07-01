Helena enacts water restrictions

The city of Helena has enacted Stage III water use restrictions as outlined in the city code, according to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon.

The declaration includes mandatory lawn watering and irrigation restrictions for homes and businesses that use the city’s treated water.

The city-wide restrictions took effect Thursday and will remain in effect until Sept. 1.

"The City is monitoring water use daily and restrictions are subject to change as circumstances evolve," the press release states.

City staff states the restrictions are "in response to record temperatures and high water use already this summer."

Odd numbered addresses can only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.

Watering is only permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and is only allowed once per day.

Section 6-2-3 of city code defines four stages of water use reduction, which account for system capacity, reservoir levels, severe drought and disruptions in treatment operations.