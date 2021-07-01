Helena enacts water restrictions as state declares drought emergency

The Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the Missouri River Water Treatment Plant is currently running about 18 hours a day.

"Though additional staff resources are being cross trained to help meet extended operating hours, the current pace is not sustainable," the release states. "Water usage has been cut at City parks and facilities, including those that utilize well water, such as Kindrick Legion Field, Batch Memorial Park, and Bill Roberts Golf Course."

Harlow-Schalk said in an email the city has already reduced watering at parks and facilities that use the treated water supply for irrigation, but there are several facilities that irrigate with well water and are not impacted including Bill Robert’s Golf Course, Hill Park and Women’s Park.

"The Centennial and Batch fields present a unique challenge because they require a certain amount of water to remain usable," she said. "City staff is following the stage III restrictions and will further cut water usage at smaller parks, to allow for adequate watering at the baseball and softball fields."

The city has provided a list of water conservation tips through its website, www.helenamt.gov/public-works/drinking-water.

Some of the recommendations include: