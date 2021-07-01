Helena enacts water restrictions as state declares drought emergency

The city of Helena enacted stage three water use restrictions Thursday as Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency.
The local declaration includes mandatory lawn watering and irrigation restrictions for homes and businesses that use the city’s treated water.
The city-wide restrictions took effect Thursday and will remain in effect until Sept. 1.
"The City is monitoring water use daily and restrictions are subject to change as circumstances evolve," a press release from the city states.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an email, "The high demand has pushed our staff to work excessive overtime, and we are currently not equipped to handle any more water consumption at this time."
Odd numbered addresses can only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.
Watering is only permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and is only allowed once per day.
Section 6-2-3 of city code defines four stages of water use reduction, which account for system capacity, reservoir levels, severe drought and disruptions in treatment operations.
"The City will continue to monitor water supply factors and evaluate the need to move to Stage IV if water consumption does not decline in the coming weeks," the press release states.
Stage four prohibits all outdoor water uses and imposes a series of penalties for violations.
Helena's Water Production Superintendent Ben Rigby said his staff, which has about 34 years of institutional knowledge, could not recall water restrictions ever being put into place in the past.
"We've never had to do this before," Rigby said. "These are unprecedented times."
The Helena area is not alone. The state of Montana and much of the West are slogging through the most severe drought conditions in two decades, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, the federal government's official drought-tracking service.
As a result, Gianforte issued Executive Order 11-2021 directing the departments of Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources and Conservation to provide maximum assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on drought-related activities to secure timely economic assistance from the federal government. It also suspends regulations for motor carriers and people operating commercial vehicles while they provide direct drought-related support.
U.S. Drought Monitor further reported Wednesday approximately 91% of Montana faces abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions as of June 22.
“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gianforte said. “This emergency order makes available all necessary state government resources to mitigate the impacts of this drought and protect Montanans.”
According to city staff, Helena saw record water consumption on multiple days in June.
City Engineer Jamie Clark in a phone interview said a number of external and internal factors have conspired to bring about the crisis: unprecedented demand, labor shortages and creeks and rivers with flows similar to those of late August.
"That's the trifecta that's got me worried at the moment," Clark said.
United States Geological Survey data indicates Ten Mile Creek near Rimini, which is Helena's primary water source, is currently flowing at less than 25% of the average for this day in the last 104 years of water records.
Though infractions of stage three restrictions can be enforced as allowed by city code, city spokesman Jacob Garcin said the city will not be enforcing restrictions at this time, but that such enforcement could be implemented while still under stage three restrictions.
"Hopefully we can curb our water consumption as a community to avoid further restrictions and possible penalties," Garcin said in an interview Thursday.
Helena’s Ten Mile and Missouri River water treatment plants have been treating approximately 16 million gallons per day, which is 6 million gallons more per day than what the city considers normal for this time of year.
The Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the Missouri River Water Treatment Plant is currently running about 18 hours a day.
"Though additional staff resources are being cross trained to help meet extended operating hours, the current pace is not sustainable," the release states. "Water usage has been cut at City parks and facilities, including those that utilize well water, such as Kindrick Legion Field, Batch Memorial Park, and Bill Roberts Golf Course."
Harlow-Schalk said in an email the city has already reduced watering at parks and facilities that use the treated water supply for irrigation, but there are several facilities that irrigate with well water and are not impacted including Bill Robert’s Golf Course, Hill Park and Women’s Park.
"The Centennial and Batch fields present a unique challenge because they require a certain amount of water to remain usable," she said. "City staff is following the stage III restrictions and will further cut water usage at smaller parks, to allow for adequate watering at the baseball and softball fields."
The city has provided a list of water conservation tips through its website, www.helenamt.gov/public-works/drinking-water.
Some of the recommendations include:
Don't over mow. Leaving the lawn slightly longer shades the soil and does not stress the lawn as much. When it is really hot, let the grass grow 4 to 6 inches between mowing and then only cut about an inch or two.