Helena elementary students returning to class Monday-Friday

Helena Public Schools announced that elementary school students will be returning to class Monday-Friday beginning next week.
Most Helena students started the school year with two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning each week. Earlier this spring, they returned to class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and Wednesday was set aside for remote learning.
Wednesday will be an in-person day instead of a remote learning day for elementary school students beginning on April 14, the school district announced in a letter to parents Tuesday evening. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day for middle schools and high schools, however.
“At this time, middle and high school teachers continue to support students attending both in-person and remotely, via the Digital Learning Initiative (DLI). Shifting in this regard would necessitate the immediate hire of credentialed educators for every class/course at both the middle and high school levels," the letter says.
Students are still required to wear masks in school buildings, but individual educators could remove the protective partitions between desks per the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some educators have started using the partitions for educational purposes, the note said, and “we would appreciate the opportunity to work with each educator to understand how they would like to structure their classroom moving forward.”
The school district also announced plans for a “reverse” Vigilante Day Parade in which the participating students will set up floats in designated locations on school campuses for the public to view by car. Scheduled for May 7 this year, the annual parade is meant to be a celebration of local history.