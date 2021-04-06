Helena elementary students returning to class Monday-Friday

Helena Public Schools announced that elementary school students will be returning to class Monday-Friday beginning next week.

Most Helena students started the school year with two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning each week. Earlier this spring, they returned to class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and Wednesday was set aside for remote learning.

Wednesday will be an in-person day instead of a remote learning day for elementary school students beginning on April 14, the school district announced in a letter to parents Tuesday evening. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day for middle schools and high schools, however.

“At this time, middle and high school teachers continue to support students attending both in-person and remotely, via the Digital Learning Initiative (DLI). Shifting in this regard would necessitate the immediate hire of credentialed educators for every class/course at both the middle and high school levels," the letter says.