Helena elects citizens' council representatives

Twenty-three candidates in seven districts were elected to the Helena Citizens' Council in Tuesday's municipal elections.

Both Diana Hammer and Eric Seidle secured seats for district 1, which encompasses much of southwest Helena, with 1,415 and 1,072 votes respectively.

In district 2, south-central Helena, Nancy Perry, Michael Rooney, Nolan Harris and Joe Lehman were elected with 910, 801, 658 and 621 votes respectively. Two candidates fell short in that district, Benjamin Kuiper with 451 votes and Darin Gaub with 273.

Four candidates were elected in district 3, which is made up of the western Highway 12 corridor. Lowell Chandler received 454 votes. Colleen Murphy received 385 votes. Margaret Strachan received 372 votes. And Emily Mowers received 359 votes. Paige Regan Myers missed out on a district 3 seat by only 85 votes.

Dylan Klapmeier, Micheal Monaco, Rachel Okapal and Benjamin Webster were all elected to district 4 seats with vote totals ranging from 565 to 614. District 4 is in northwest Helena.

The three candidates running for district 5 seats were all elected. Tyler Lehman received 682 votes. Karen Wilson received 648 votes. Ryan Schwochert received 566 votes. That district surrounds much of Montana Avenue north of 11th Avenue.

In district 6, which includes many of the neighborhoods to the southeast of the Capitol and extends north of the Helena Regional Airport, the only two candidates, Heidi Friedlander and Elizabeth Manda-Gerhart, were elected with 630 and 574 votes respectively.

Of the five candidates running for district 7 seats, four were elected. District 7 incorporates much of southeast Helena. Chelly Hasquet and Denise Roth Barber were the top vote-getters in that district with 814 and 745 votes respectively. Bab Habeck and Susan Raucy Steffens edged their way into seats with 743 and 704 votes respectively. Jamie Dwyer narrowly missed out on a seat with 625 votes.

Established by City Charter, the HCC reviews and recommends actions relating to the annual budget, and makes recommendations relating to the future development of the city. The members serve two-year terms.

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department has 42 provisional ballots that have yet to be counted. Results are considered unofficial until the canvass, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.