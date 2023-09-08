The Helena Education Foundation’s 20th Carnival Classic will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Park and will kick off this school year with entertainment that supports participating school clubs, teams and parent groups.

Families can enjoy dozens of activity booths including a dunk tank, face and hair painting, crafts, bobbing for doughnuts, a temporary tattoo parlor, tie-dying, goldfish toss and other activities.

The YMCA will start the carnival with a Zumba lesson, a bounce house will be on hand, and local youth dance and music groups will perform throughout the day.

Carnival-goers can enjoy lunch, snacks or refreshments in the food court and learn about community groups that serve young people and their families from the nonprofit booths.

Lisa Cordingley, the foundation’s executive director, said last year’s Carnival Classic received rave reviews after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We can’t wait to bring families together again this weekend for more back-to-school fun,” she said in a news release.

“Elementary and high school parent councils, student clubs and teams work hard to offer creative activities for people of all ages, and we’re hoping for a strong showing from the community to bolster these groups as they head into the 2023-34 school year,” Cordingley said.

The Helena Education Foundation enriches education in Helena Public Schools through the investment of time, talent, funding and resources, providing students, staff and the community opportunities.

It directs resources toward promoting and celebrating education success; recognizing staff for innovative teaching; increasing the visibility and value of public education; and encouraging lifelong learning. The foundation benefits Helena Public Schools by serving as a catalyst and funding source for new ideas, programs and educational opportunities.

For more information, call Cordingley at 443.2545 or email her at hef@mt.net.