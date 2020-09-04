Helena Education Foundation to giveaway 'specialist backpacks' to area grade schoolers

The foundation raised more than $50,000 to fund the initiative for this year, but Cordingley said she hopes it is a model the district can use in the future.

"I spend a lot of time looking for pandemic silver linings. Sometimes you have to really dig into the couch cushions to find them," she said. "I think this might be one of those."

After the foundation was forced to pull the plug on its annual Carnival Classic, it used the approximately $10,000 donors Blue Cross Blue Sheild of Montana, PayneWest Insurance and The Base Camp provided for the event as seed money to fund this backpack project. Many local donors have stepped up since to help fund the initiative.

Rossiter music teacher Sarah Dramstad said the end of last school year was especially difficult on specialist teachers.

"Music like PE is very hands-on, but we can't send every kid home with a xylophone," Dramstad said. "This offers a much better starting place."

In addition to affording all students the opportunity to participate, Dramstad said the backpacks are a huge help to educators as they can formulate lesson plans around materials they know the children have.

"It's just so great to have this tool bag to reach into," she said. "It takes a little bit of pressure off us."

Each participating school will stuff and distribute its own backpacks, and Cordingley said the hope is to hand them out as soon as next week. Every district student in kindergarten through fifth grade will receive a backpack.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.