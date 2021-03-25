Helena Education Foundation names distinguished students and educators

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, the HEF recognizes students for their excellence in academics, endeavors in a particular subject area, leadership or triumph over adversity. They're then asked to identify educators who made the most significant impact on them during their academic journey. Both groups are then honored at the HEF's Celebration of Excellence each year.

"This event is the bookend to our year of programs and while we don't yet know for certain what our traditional May celebration will entail, we will work hard to offer our students a meaningful recognition of their hard work and honor the tremendous impact educators have on the youth in our community," said Cordingley, in a press release.

One teacher nominated this year is Central Elementary School's first through third grade Montessori teacher Libby Kenney. Kenny was nominated by Helena High School student Elizabeth Heuiser, who she taught for three years.

"I was lucky enough to teach her two younger siblings," Kenney said. "When I found out I was nominated during a staff meeting, I was overwhelmed with emotion."

This year has been a tough one for Kenney, she started out teaching her classroom students and a group of third grade Digital Learning Initiative students.