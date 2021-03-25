Helena Education Foundation names distinguished students and educators

Over the past two weeks, the Helena Education Foundation was notifying educators across Helena Public Schools that they were nominated by a student as a distinguished educator.
Due to COVID-19, the notification process has been different than in the past. HEF Executive Director Lisa Cordingley said organizers didn't want to present any unnecessary risk to teachers or students.
In past years, Cordingley has notified the teachers in person, often during a surprise ceremony. This year, organizers opted to notify the teachers in letters, phone calls and some in-person visits.
"So many things have been different about this year. Add to the list the notification of Distinguished Students for this year's Helena Education Foundation's Celebration of Excellence," Cordingley said. "Not only were the notifications in person and distant or delivered by phone call or mail, this year's celebration features more Distinguished Students and Distinguished Educators than ever before."
In a press release, HEF board President Corey Crum said "it's a good year to have more reasons to celebrate."
Cordingley wrote that the distinguished students have excelled in particular areas of study as leaders among their peers, as gifted artists or by demonstrating admirable resilience. The educators hail from schools all across the district and represent a broad cross section of subjects, grade levels and activities, according to Cordingley.
Each year, the HEF recognizes students for their excellence in academics, endeavors in a particular subject area, leadership or triumph over adversity. They're then asked to identify educators who made the most significant impact on them during their academic journey. Both groups are then honored at the HEF's Celebration of Excellence each year.
"This event is the bookend to our year of programs and while we don't yet know for certain what our traditional May celebration will entail, we will work hard to offer our students a meaningful recognition of their hard work and honor the tremendous impact educators have on the youth in our community," said Cordingley, in a press release.
One teacher nominated this year is Central Elementary School's first through third grade Montessori teacher Libby Kenney. Kenny was nominated by Helena High School student Elizabeth Heuiser, who she taught for three years.
"I was lucky enough to teach her two younger siblings," Kenney said. "When I found out I was nominated during a staff meeting, I was overwhelmed with emotion."
This year has been a tough one for Kenney, she started out teaching her classroom students and a group of third grade Digital Learning Initiative students.
"I have been trying to be the best teacher I can be amid a pandemic, but often I feel unsuccessful," Kenney said. "This nomination made me realize that I can make a positive impact on a child, enough for them to remember me years later. I reached out to the student that nominated me and let her know that she filled my bucket that day. Then I cried."
Here is the full list of 2021 distinguished students and educators.
- Student Tyler Almquist, CHS; Educator DeLacy Humbert, CHS
- Student Riley Anderson, CHS; Educator Duane Zehr, CHS
- Student Zachary Boles, CHS; Educator Dennis Peterson, CHS
- Student Wesley Bruski, CHS; Educator Jim Weber, CHS
- Student Eamon Burke, CHS; Educator Gary Long, CHS
- Student Heath Caldwell, HHS; Educator Claire Pichette, HHS
- Student Christian Carlson, HHS; Educator Jamie O'Malley, HHS
- Student Marrin Chapman, CHS; Educator Shawn Ruff, CHS
- Student Owen Cleary, HHS; Educator Elly Driggers, ret. Central Elementary School
- Student Keelin Connolly, CHS; Educator Laura Brayko, CHS
- Student Piper Davidson, CHS; Educator Thomas Baty, CHS
- Student Jonathan DeWald, HHS; Educator Julie Ladd, HHS
- Student Ellie Doran, CHS; Educator Maureen Tremblay, CHS
- Student Claire Downing, HHS; Educator Jamie Pandis, HHS
- Student Amber Edinger, CHS; Educator Tanner Duncan, CHS
- Student Madelyn Edwards, HHS; Educator Brandon Day, HHS
- Student Mara Flynn, CHS; Educator Lauren Mitchell, CHS
- Student Aaron Gerhart, HHS; Educator Haendel Zepeda, HMS
- Student Megan Goroski, CHS; Educator Jake Warner, CHS
- Student Julia Goughnour, HHS; Educator Geoff Proctor, HHS
- Student Amanda Haab, CHS; Educator Scott Lane, CHS
- Student Elsie Harrington, HHS; Educator Debbie Johnson, ret. Central Elementary School
- Student Tara Harrington, HHS; Educator Manny Garza, HHS
- Student Emma Hasquet, HHS; Educator Dave Campbell, ret. HHS
- Student Erin Heaton, CHS; Educator Helen Bosch, CHS
- Student Sarah Heller, CHS; Educator Katy Noble, ret. CRA
- Student Elizabeth Heuiser, HHS; Educator Libby Kenney, Central Elementary School
- Student Audrey Hofer, CHS; Educator Bob Tipton, ret. CRA
- Student Dylan Hoogerheide, HHS; Educator Ryan Schulte, HHS
- Student Grace Johnson, HHS; Educator Emily Wheeler, HHS
- Student Lilian Keeton, CHS; Educator Ryan Swenson, CHS
- Student Ella Krumm, CHS; Educator Megan Lane, CRA
- Student Kathryn LaFave, CHS; Educator Kendra Lunday, CHS
- Student Elizabeth Linder, CHS; Educator Walt Chancy, CHS
- Student Ryan Magee, CHS; Educator Lee Carter, CHS
- Student Dylan Maharg, HHS; Educator Timothy Belliveau, HHS
- Student Madeline McNeil, HHS; Educator Rob Loveridge, ret. HHS
- Student Mariah Mercer, CHS; Educator Christina Sieminski, CHS
- Student Charles Michaletz, CHS; Educator Henry Langreder, CHS
- Student Madison Moe, CHS; Educator Tami Jendro, Jim Darcy Elementary School
- Student Madelyn Murgel, HHS; Educator Dave McKim, HHS
- Student Freedom Nash, HHS; Educator Terri Johnson, HHS
- Student Bella Nyman, PAL; Educator Wynn Randall, PAL
- Student Katelyn Obert, CHS; Educator Nancy Peterson, CRA, formerly Kessler Elem.
- Student Elaina Patten, CHS; Educator Heather Ditch, CHS
- Student Danielle Prouty, HHS; Educator Meghan Schulte, HHS
- Student Heather Rankin, CHS; Educator Amy Van Dam, CHS
- Student Lauren Rankin, CHS; Educator Jay Partridge, CHS
- Student Kyra Robinson, HHS; Educator Emily Thiessen, formerly HHS
- Student Erin Robinson, CHS; Educator Susan Selvig, CHS
- Student Alexander Roylance, HHS; Educator Rod Benson, ret. HHS
- Student Anabella Salyards, CHS; Educator Kevin Ward, CHS
- Student August Schneider, CHS; Educator Kareen Bangert, ret. Rossiter Elementary School
- Student Brynja Severtson, HHS; Educator Jocelyn Carney, formerly Central & Smith
- Student Jordyn Leigh Shaw, CHS; Educator Andrew Martinez, CHS
- Student Aleksandra (Sasha) Shkurigin, CHS; Educator Matt Lyng, CHS
- Student Greysen Smith, HHS; Educator Scott Evans, HHS
- Student Logan Snarr, HHS; Educator Mary Ann McMahon, formerly HHS
- Student Haileigh Tompkins, CHS; Educator Dana Meldrum, CHS
- Student Lenny Triem, HHS; Educator Susan Bartels, HHS
- Student Augustine Tupper, CHS; Educator Stefan Wall, CHS
- Student Nathan Turner, CHS; Educator Nicholas Zarnowski, CHS
- Student Gabe Varns, HHS; Educator Emily Petrik, HHS
- Student Elijah Voss, CHS; Educator Marc McCauley, CRA
- Student Elizabeth Walker, CHS; Educator Paul Phillips, CHS
- Student Reegan Walsh, HHS; Educator Missy Sampson, HHS
- Student Aimee Wilkerson, HHS; Educator Buffy Smith, HHS
- Student Rylee Wiseman, PAL; Educator Brooke Kupcho, PAL
- Student Austin Witham, CHS; Educator Sus Bristow, Ret., Rossiter Elementary School
- Student Cameron Wong, CHS; Educator Sarah Urban, CHS
- Student Wei Chang You, HHS; Educator Jason Hartwick, HHS