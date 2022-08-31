Helena Education Foundation gifts new books to 600+ first graders

The Helena Education Foundation (HEF) is gifting a new hardcover, age-appropriate book to 600-plus first graders as part of its Fabulous Firsts program.

“Generous sponsors and support from Montana Book Company make Fabulous Firsts possible,” said Lisa Cordingley, executive director of the Helena Education Foundation. “The program helps show Helena’s first graders and their families that the community supports them as they begin their journey of learning and discovery through reading. HEF has been gifting books to first graders since 2003. We are so excited to be able to gather in person for these events this year.”

In addition to giving books to all first graders in Helena Public Schools, the HEF will also provide the seven book options to all elementary school libraries and Lewis and Clark Library so any interested students have the opportunity to read them all.

There will be distribution events planned for the books at every elementary school starting Thursday and going through Sept. 23. First graders and their parents can gather, snack and listen to people read from this year’s selection of books.

For reading and distribution times at the elementary schools, visit https://hefmt.org/events/fabulous-firsts/ or email hef@mt.net.