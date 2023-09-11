The Helena Education Foundation’s 20th Carnival Classic was held Sunday in Memorial Park.

The event featured dozens of booths including a dunk tank, face and hair painting, crafts, bobbing for doughnuts, a temporary tattoo parlor, tie-dying, goldfish toss and other activities.

Sunday’s event will help Helena Public Schools, supporting participating school clubs, teams and parent groups, organizers said. The Helena Education Foundation aids education in the schools through the investment of time, talent, funding and resources, providing students, staff and the community opportunities.

It directs resources toward promoting and celebrating education success; recognizing staff for innovative teaching; increasing the visibility and value of public education; and encouraging lifelong learning.

The foundation benefits Helena Public Schools by serving as a catalyst and funding source for new ideas, programs and educational opportunities.

For more information, call the foundation's Executive Director Lisa Cordingley at 406-443-2545 or email her at hef@mt.net.