Helena, East Helena schools will provide free summer meals

The school districts in Helena and East Helena are doubling down on their efforts to provide free summer meals to children in the community.

"This is for everyone, it is not just for those in severe hardship," said Helena's food service director Robert Worthy. "The more people, the better the program can be."

Beginning on Monday, June 15, Sodexo will provide free meal pickup at 11 locations across Helena. This number is up from just seven sites last year.

Worthy said kids are not required to be present to participate, and parents can pick up meals for their families. Sodexo will provide each child seven days' worth of breakfast and lunch. However, these meals will be distributed only three days a week in order to keep potential exposure to a minimum.

One difference parents might notice is that the sites are primarily schools, with a few non-school locations. The only park that remains on the list is Skelton Park.

"We are staying away from parks, because most of the kids' summer programs that usually had kids at the parks are all closed for the summer," Worthy said. "This site (Skelton Park) was the only site that had kids that regularly showed up in large numbers that had no official program on location."