Helena, East Helena schools have no definite time frame for reopening

The school districts in Helena and East Helena have not yet made any decisions about when their schools will reopen.
Gov. Steve Bullock ordered Montana schools to close on March 15 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, he announced that school districts may choose to reopen schools as early as May 7.
Helena Public Schools
Helena Public Schools implemented remote learning programs for all students beginning March 19. In a letter to parents, staff and faculty Wednesday, Superintendent Tyler Ream said Helena's schools would remain closed through at least Friday, May 8.
"There is no predetermined date should our schools be able and appropriately prepared to open this spring," Ream said in the letter. "Today's announcement and released plan requires study and careful consideration."
This isn't to say that Helena Public Schools won't reopen school buildings this spring. Ream illustrated the need for discussion and planning before a possible reopening. He said the district has to carefully study the guidelines laid out by the governor, gather the facts they need and seek advice from public health officials prior to making a decision about whether or not to reopen.
"If we reopen schools this spring, our plans, actions and resources must transcend the known risks of virus transmission to our students, employees and families," said Ream.
Some preparation would need to go into reopening the schools, such as restocking fresh foods and working on what the "new-norm" school environment will entail. This is something Ream said he and the district's board of trustees are actively working on.
He said the administration also needs to weigh the ability of students and teachers to return to school. He said at-risk employees and students might not be able to return at this time, and the school environment would not be the same for those who can.
"If I can't say your child is at minimal risk, then I can't reopen the schools," Ream said.
Ream said the district would also need to give teachers time to prepare for schools to reopen and train them on how to operate in the new environment.
The final day of school in Helena is June 10, which is just over five weeks away. Ream said it's important that the district weigh the benefits and risks of returning for such a short time.
When a decision is made, it will be for the remainder of the current school year, said Ream. He said parents want a definitive decision and the district doesn't want to make any more incremental decisions.
Ream said parents can expect a final decision from the district in the coming weeks.
East Helena Public Schools
In East Helena, the story is the same.
Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said he is currently gathering information to present to the board of trustees to make a decision. The board has meetings scheduled to begin discussions about whether to reopen schools.
Whitmoyer said his district is looking at the COVID-19 situation on a regional basis and assessing the risks it might pose.
"We have to consider the safety of our students, faculty, parents and grandparents," Whitmoyer said.
This is especially true of those with health conditions such as asthma, which makes them at-risk. Whitmoyer said the district has at least 100 individuals with asthma.
Whitmoyer also expressed the desire to gather feedback from parents on the possibility of returning to school. He said officials will be sending out a survey in the coming days.
Another major consideration is that the school year in East Helena ends on June 10.
