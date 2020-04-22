Helena, East Helena schools have no definite time frame for reopening

Some preparation would need to go into reopening the schools, such as restocking fresh foods and working on what the "new-norm" school environment will entail. This is something Ream said he and the district's board of trustees are actively working on.

He said the administration also needs to weigh the ability of students and teachers to return to school. He said at-risk employees and students might not be able to return at this time, and the school environment would not be the same for those who can.

"If I can't say your child is at minimal risk, then I can't reopen the schools," Ream said.

Ream said the district would also need to give teachers time to prepare for schools to reopen and train them on how to operate in the new environment.

The final day of school in Helena is June 10, which is just over five weeks away. Ream said it's important that the district weigh the benefits and risks of returning for such a short time.

When a decision is made, it will be for the remainder of the current school year, said Ream. He said parents want a definitive decision and the district doesn't want to make any more incremental decisions.

Ream said parents can expect a final decision from the district in the coming weeks.