Helena, East Helena school board winners express their appreciation

Kay Satre, Lois Fitzpatrick and incumbent Siobhan Hathhorn were elected Tuesday among eight candidates to fill three seats on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees.

And the tax levies for the elementary school district and the high school district both appear to have squeaked by, with the latter winning by 17 votes after overcoming earlier results showing it would fail. However, there are 135 provisional ballots that remain to be counted, which could still turn the tide.

Connor Fitzpatrick, Lewis and Clark County elections division supervisor, said people had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to come in and rectify provisional ballots. He expected those ballots to be counted by Monday.

He said he is asking the Montana Secretary of State’s office if a recount is necessary for the high school levy

Luke Muszkiewicz, Helena Public Schools board chair, expressed appreciation to voters early Wednesday.

“These local levies make all the difference when it comes to attracting and retaining the finest educators in the state,” he said in an email. “Our dedicated staff deserve our continued investment.”

All three school board seat winners are educators, with Satre and Lois Fitzpatrick both having ties to Carroll College and Hathhorn serving as a teacher and principal at area schools.

Satre was the top vote-getter, according to unofficial results posted online by the Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/County Clerk’s office.

Satre got 8,096 votes, or 21.71%; Hathhorn received 7,362 votes, or 19.74%; and Lois Fitzpatrick garnered 4,930 votes, or 13.2%.

Incumbent John H. McEwen will not get another three-year term, as he finished fourth with 4,274 votes, or 11.46%.

Others in the race included Robert J. Durrant, Kalli Kind, Matt Gorecki and Greg Guthrie.

“I certainly feel excited and very honored to have been elected by my fellow Helenans,” Satre said Wednesday, adding her congratulations to Hathhorn and Lois Fitzpatrick. “I’m excited, honored and looking forward to what is next.”

Satre said she wants to look at COVID-19-related effects on learning and the stresses on the community.

“It’s going to take some concerted attention and effort to make sure we are addressing some of those impacts,” Satre said.

She said budgets and facilities are always on the docket of concerns. She said Helena will need to address shifts in population, noting Helena High School lost students when East Helena High School opened.

Hathhorn, who said she was out removing campaign signs Wednesday, said she was excited and also “super thankful” she had good support from the community.

“I am ready to get to work and get some work done for the district,” she said.

Hathhorn said the district budget will be a top priority. She said the elementary school budget is not in “super good shape.” She said she also wanted to look at academic achievement by students, saying there was a slump during COVID-19 and she was waiting for end-of-year-results. She would like to continue to focus on getting the district back where it should be and commensurate with other AA schools.

Lois Fitzpatrick said Wednesday she was “thrilled and also surprised, but I am thrilled” about winning a seat. “A lot of people were in that race and it is quite an honor and I am going to do my best to live up to the confidence that the citizens have given me.”

She said her top goal is to support the students, staff and faculty of the schools.

The two school levies appear to have passed, but not with an overwhelming majority.

The elementary mill levy, which raises taxes on a $200,000 home by $3.62 annually and will generate a total of $160,302, passed with 52.19% of the vote.

The high school levy, which raises taxes on a $200,000 home by $5.97 annually and will generate a total of $291,836, got 50.05% of the vote and won by 17 votes, 7,884-7,867. In the first round of votes posted online by the elections office, it was behind by 28 votes.

According to the Montana Secretary of State's website, the trustees shall canvass the vote at its first regular or special meeting after getting the certified tally sheets from all the polls of the district.

Connor Fitzpatrick, the elections division supervisor, said he thought Tuesday night went well, except for one glitch.

It was his first election night for Lewis and Clark County and he did not have access to post the results online. He said he had to contact technical support for help.

“That was on me,” he said.

But he said overall he was pleased.

“If I was a citizen on the outside looking in, it went well,” he said. “The equipment worked as it should have.”

East Helena Public Schools

Incumbents Scott Walter and Marcia Ellermeyer won the two seats up for election on the East Helena Public Schools board of trustees, according to unofficial results.

With provisional ballots yet to be counted, Walter secured 33.25% of the vote with 1,160, while Ellermeyer locked up 25.31% of the vote with 883. Juliet Hahn has received 22.04% of the vote with 769, and Tristan Ulmer got 18.89% of the vote with 659.

"I'm very excited to have won," Walter said. "I'm very humbled and appreciative of the district."

Ellermeyer said she is thankful to the voters and is "excited to continue to serve."

Walter is a bridge engineering manager for the Montana Department of Transportation and has been on the school board for 15 years. Ellermeyer works as an account executive and has been on the school board for 21 years.

Both incumbents said in interviews Tuesday night the results felt like confirmation of their hard work.

"Fortunately, we've been lucky enough to be a part of all the good work the district, board and community have done," Ellermeyer said. "There has been a lot of growth, and I think what sparked that growth was the strength and health of the district."

Both agreed that the rapid growth of the district comes with both opportunities and challenges.

"It's a great problem to have," Walter said.

He said the will of the voters is pretty clear: "the community was pleased with our efforts and wants to see us continue."

Walter congratulated fellow candidates Hahn and Ulmer.

"They were great candidates, and I really appreciate them making the decision to run," he said.

Ellermeyer agreed.

"It's amazing and always great to see folks want to be involved in our district," she said.

Other area races

Robert Bennett and Constance Horder won in a three-candidate race for Trinity Elementary School Trustee District 4.

Beth Lamping and Rick LePage won for fire service area trustee for Tri-Lakes, and Kajetan Bauer and Joane Bayer won for rural fire district trustee for Canyon Creek, according to the unofficial results.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

