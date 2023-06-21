With only incumbents having filed for local government races in Helena and East Helena by the 5 p.m. Monday deadline, no general election will be held come Nov. 7.

The candidates for Helena City Commission and Municipal Court and East Helena City Council will be elected by acclamation should no other candidates file as write-ins before the Sep. 5 write-in filing deadline.

The lack of candidates also means no primary election will be necessary.

For Helena City Commission, Emily Dean and Sean Logan will run for their second full terms and Andy Shirtliff will run for his first full term after having been appointed to the seat following the death of former City Commissioner Eric Feaver in June 2022.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson is also running unopposed.

For the East Helena City Council, current Council Members Wesley Feist and Suzanne Ferguson are also running unopposed.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Connor Fitzpatrick confirmed Tuesday no other candidates filed and said the Helena Citizens' Council races are a similar story, with incumbents the only candidates to file.

"Given the current political climate across the country, you'd think more people would throw their hat in the ring," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick, who obtained his master's degree in political science from the University of Montana, said "I'm scratching my head."

He said he has yet to pin down an exact date, but that people he has spoken with believe such a scenario has not happened in Helena since the 1990s.

During a phone interview Tuesday, Logan said he filed Monday and was surprised to learn no challenger filed.

While the lack of a general election would make Logan's summer and early fall much simpler, he said local politics are always better when more voices are incorporated.

"I see the upside to lots of folks joining the process," he said. "I think anytime you have broad involvement in government, it's a good thing."

Ferguson, who moved to East Helena with her family six years ago, said she "care(s) about this community" and wants to "continue planning for our future."

She, like the other candidates, expressed competing sentiments.

"Of course I'm happy no one is running against me, but I would always like to see more people involved," Ferguson said.

Civic engagement has been tough to come by in East Helena in recent memory.

Not one resident in 2019 filed to run for a council seat vacated by former East Helena City Council Member Kit Johnson and the top vote-getting write-in candidate that election declined to serve.

"We sometimes struggle to get participation in our meetings," Ferguson said. "We are trying to find ways to interest the public in lending their voice to the discussion."

Ferguson said even if unopposed, she plans to knock on doors and engage with constituents.

"It's about education and encouragement," she said. "I think it's important that people know about what we're doing."

Feist was appointed to the council in September 2020 following former East Helena City Council Member Joy Bowen's resignation in April of that year. He was elected in November to finish out the remainder of the term and is running unopposed for his first full term.

"I want to continue to hopefully continue representing the city of East Helena well," Feist said. "We have great opportunities for growth ahead of us, and I want to ensure it happens in a responsible manner."

In a social media post Monday announcing her filing, Dean said she has worked to prioritize access to recreation, workplace culture, employee retention and sustainability, among others.

"I've done my best to work with dedication and thoughtfulness while seeking common ground for long lasting impact for Helena," the post reads. "There is more work to do and I hope I can count on your vote this November."

Logan said he did not decide to run for reelection until Monday.

"I wanted to make sure it was the right decision for me and my family," he said. "I've enjoyed the position and have learned a lot."

He said during his first term, the commission has managed to bring a level of stability to the operation that had waned in previous years. Since Dean and Logan took office in January 2020, the city has seen two city managers resign. a fellow commissioner die, a global pandemic and the departure of nearly 80% of city department heads.

"There's been no normal," Logan said. "But we're in a better place than we were in the recent past."