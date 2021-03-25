Helena, East Helena each get 6 candidates for 2 school board seats

Voters in Helena and East Helena will have several candidates to choose from in the upcoming school board elections. Helena voters will also decide whether to approve an increased tax levy.

In Helena, the seats currently held by trustees Terry Beaver and Sarah Sullivan are both up for election in May.

Beaver, Janet Armstrong, Greg Guthrie, Erik Rose, Charlotte Sanborn and Neal Blossom all filed by Thursday's deadline to get their names on the ballot in the May 4 election. Sullivan has not filed for re-election. The top two candidates will win seats on the board.

Helena voters will also vote on levies valued at $221,169 for the elementary district and $290,166 for the high school district. According to district business manager Janelle Mickelson, this equals approximately 1.98 mills for the elementary district and 2.36 mills for the high school district.

Mickelson said the elementary levy would cost about $2.67 per year on a home valued at $100,000 and $5.35 per year on a home valued at $200,000. The high school levy is estimated to cost $3.19 per year on a $100,000 home and $6.37 per year on a $200,000 home.

In East Helena, the two board seats currently held by Tyrel Murfitt and Kevin Bokovoy are up for election this year.