Helena Eagle Scout project remembers those who died at Pearl Harbor

A local teen working on his Eagle Scout project has come up with a memorial garden to honor those who died 80 years ago at Pearl Harbor.

And a Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony to unveil the garden will be held 11 a.m. Dec. 7 -- on the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii -- at Resurrection Cemetery, 3685 N Montana Ave., Helena.

Zach Heller, 17, a junior at Capital High School and member of Boy Scout Troop 214, said he at first had planned something for Veterans Day, but there were already several local events planned. He then decided on a “never forget garden” in memory of Pearl Harbor after talking with John Bibler, operations and maintenance manager at Resurrection.

“He had something in mind that he wanted," Heller said, adding that included a booklet on how to make a never forget garden that had two full pages listing different kinds of roses.

Heller said the project included a concrete pad, benches, flowers, lights and a flagpole at the center. He said it cost about $1,000 in donations from various businesses around Helena. He said he has been working on the project since September.

He said 15 people from Montana were among the 2,403 U.S. personnel who died Dec. 7, 1941.

Tuesday’s ceremony dedicating the garden will include Scouts posting colors, the Capital High School Jazz Choir singing the national anthem and an invocation and benediction by Chaya “Hiya” Semple, chaplain serving The American Legion Post No. 2 in Helena. The public may attend.

There will also be a reading of the names of the 15 Montanans who died that day.

“People are really responsive and happy to help out,” he said.

Bibler said Resurrection has a designated military section that is filled and this garden will be in a new military garden.

“It was a really nice improvement to what we had there,” he said of the Pearl Harbor garden.

Bibler said “never forget gardens” came about after World War I and people would plant gardens at houses and some cemeteries.

He said another Eagle Scout is working on a project to honor the 272 Montanans who died in the Vietnam War and is working on a display of 272 memorial flags to be placed on the fence line at Tuesday’s Pearl Harbor observance.

Heller, the son of Luke and Julie Heller, said he was proud of the garden.

“Becoming an Eagle (Scout) is something I have been looking forward to for years,” he said, adding it kept him motivated to stay with Scouts.

“It’s really important to be an Eagle,” he said. “It lifted a weight off my shoulders.”

And he hopes the garden serves a deeper purpose.

“Veterans are never forgotten as long as their story is still told,” Heller said. “These veterans didn’t die for nothing.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

