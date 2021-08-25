Helena drops water use restrictions, effective immediately

The city of Helena on Wednesday dropped its Stage Three water use restrictions, effective immediately.
Officials said in an email that recent rainfall and cool temperatures have stabilized the mountain reservoirs that supply water to the city, allowing for the restrictions to be lifted. The restrictions were originally set to expire on Sept. 1.
The restrictions were enacted on July 1, due to low reservoir levels and abnormally high demand on the treated water system. In June 2020, the city’s Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant produced 131.5 million gallons. This June that number rose to 167.2 million gallons.
Under the restrictions, watering was permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and was only allowed once per day. Odd-numbered addresses were allowed to water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even-numbered addresses could only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.
Helena saw water use stabilize throughout July since the Stage Three restrictions were enacted. Average production remained under 12 million gallons per day (11.7 million gallons) in July, which was a target for the treatment team. From Aug. 1-23, the daily average dropped to 9.5 million gallons, the city stated.
Officials said August often brings the highest water use of the summer, and low snowpack raised concerns about the city’s ability to maintain such a high level. Officials said in the news release that due to the community’s water conservation efforts, Helena is projected to produce 140 million gallons from Ten Mile this month, which is 80 million gallons less than August 2020.
Water Treatment Superintendent Ben Rigby said in the news release that the water conservation efforts this summer will have a long-term benefit for the city.
“By reducing our water consumption this year, it not only means we managed to avoid disaster this summer, but we also head into the winter with much healthier reservoir levels,” he said.
Helena’s daily water use numbers for July and August, as well as tips for water conservation, are available at www.helenamt.gov/drinking-water/.