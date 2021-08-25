Helena drops water use restrictions, effective immediately

The city of Helena on Wednesday dropped its Stage Three water use restrictions, effective immediately.

Officials said in an email that recent rainfall and cool temperatures have stabilized the mountain reservoirs that supply water to the city, allowing for the restrictions to be lifted. The restrictions were originally set to expire on Sept. 1.

The restrictions were enacted on July 1, due to low reservoir levels and abnormally high demand on the treated water system. In June 2020, the city’s Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant produced 131.5 million gallons. This June that number rose to 167.2 million gallons.

Under the restrictions, watering was permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and was only allowed once per day. Odd-numbered addresses were allowed to water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even-numbered addresses could only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.

Helena saw water use stabilize throughout July since the Stage Three restrictions were enacted. Average production remained under 12 million gallons per day (11.7 million gallons) in July, which was a target for the treatment team. From Aug. 1-23, the daily average dropped to 9.5 million gallons, the city stated.