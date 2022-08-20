Helena dogs have their day at municipal pool

Every year as Helena's long summer days begin to give way to fall, a particularly slobbery ritual plays out at Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool. The day after the municipal pool closes for the season, the dogs have their day.

"We ask the staff every year if they want to to work dog day," fifth-year lifeguard Shannon Murray said about Saturday's Paws in the Pool event. "We always have a ton of volunteers."

Hundreds of area residents, some from neighboring counties, brought their dogs to the pool for the annual doggie dip.

"This is just so great for them," Helena resident Kris Brewer said, referring to not just her 16-month-old golden retriever Flint, but the whole soggy pack. "You can't get this kind of socialization anywhere else."

Fellow Helenan Karanel Dimmit said the event is just as beneficial for the humans.

"If you look around, everyone is smiling," Dimmit said. "How can you not smile."

Relegated to the water park area of the pool, dogs of all sizes launched from the lazy river decks, bumping into one another at doggie paddle speed.

Montana City resident Katie Carsten brought her 9-year-old pit bull and border collie mix Charlee after her friend told her about it.

That friend was Tiffany Evans, a Helena resident conspicuously without a dog, who said she asked Carsten to drive over for the event so she would have an excuse to attend.

"My dogs don't swim," Evans said.

"Charlee loves the water; she can be in there all day," Carsten said, while trying to wrestle another dog's chew toy away from the playful pit.

Aside from some occasional toy swiping, the furry pool-goers largely behaved. Toby, a 3-year-old Brittany, did attempt to go down one of the water slides, but was quickly escorted back down the stairs to the pool deck by staffers.

"I think this is great that they're willing to deal with all the dog hair and other stuff to bring people together like this because everyone is having a pretty good time," Toby's owner Pat Van Wyk of Helena said.

Fellow Helenan Keelin Gilkey agreed.

"The idea that the pool is willing to do this despite the clean up is amazing," Gilkey said.

Murray, the veteran lifeguard working her third Paws in the Pool, said the extra effort is worth it.

"It's a really cool way to involve the dogs," she said. "It's worth the clean up to see everyone come in and have a good time."