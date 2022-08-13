Helena dogs gather for Bark in the Park

Hundreds of area dogs brought their owners out to Centennial Park on Saturday for the Montana Radio Co.'s Bark in the Park.

Pearl, a 9-month-old dachshund from Helena, came with her owner Sheridan Lang.

"I'd do anything for her to have a good Saturday morning," Lang said.

Pearl got treats from her favorite dog bakery.

Daisy, a 3-year-old Great Dane from Helena, and her owner, Doug Cullen, were also in attendance.

"When I heard about it on the radio, I thought the chance to get her out here with all these other dogs sounded fun," Cullen said.

He said after having brain surgery to remove an abscess came with lingering damage, he was "wasting away in my apartment" until Daisy, a service dog, gave him the confidence to go out in public again.

"My dog saved my life," he said.

Scott Keith is the program director at radio station Z101 (KMTX), a Montana Radio Co. station, and served as a master of ceremonies of sorts.

"This is the first (Bark in the Park) we've had since the pandemic; it's good to see these types of events coming back," Keith said. "These are the little events that make Helena great."

Rene Wimberley, and ad saleswoman for Montana Radio Co., helped organize the event and said as pet owners themselves, they understand the love Helenans have for their dogs.

"We thought it was a fun way to bring the community together," Wimberley said.

Wimberley also invited her dog-centric clients to set up booths for the event.

Local businesses such as Barking Mad Bakery, Pearl's favorite, and Montana Training and Kennels were in attendance selling gourmet dog treats and offering training demonstrations.

"This is my favorite part of the job," said Molly Horton, owner of Barking Mad Bakery, 1403 Birch St. "I love getting to be out here and meeting all the people and their dogs."

Horton was selling dog treats she said were made from "simple, real ingredients." The favorite of the day was The Burke, a tasty looking dog doughnut made of turkey, bacon, cheddar, oat meal and peanut butter and named after her late dog.

Emmet Sasser and his wife, Analeah, co-own Montana Training and Kennels, 5832 Spokane Ranch Road.

Following a late-morning thunder storm that delayed the proceedings momentarily, Emmet Sasser was re-staking the shade structure over his booth into the ground.

He said they bought the kennels and started the business in November. Sasser trains and boards dogs as well as selling dog products.

"Montana is a dog state," he said, adding that the event was a great opportunity to meet the community.