Helena doc asks court to enforce 2018 order remanding suspension case

Helena Dr. Mark Ibsen has asked a district judge to force the Montana Board of Medical Examiners to follow a prior court order that reversed the suspension of his medical license and remanded his case back to the board for further proceedings.
First Judicial District Court Judge Chris Abbott on Friday heard a writ of mandamus request by Ibsen, whose license was suspended by the board in 2016 for claims he prescribed excessive amounts of narcotics to some patients and did not adequately chart his reasons for allowing some early refills of pain medications.
The suspension was reversed in 2018, when then-Judge James Reynolds said the board made procedural errors when it took that action.
Reynolds found the board had erred when it rejected the findings of its own hearing officer, did not allow cross-examination of a board member’s comments and considered evidence outside of hearings, Reynolds ruled.
He also ordered the board to “appoint an objective, detached and qualified hearing examiner to review the record," to supplement the record, to take more testimony and do a proper hearing if necessary, Ibsen’s attorneys state.
Ibsen’s Virginia-based attorney, John Flannery, said Friday that nothing had been done in the 18 months since Reynolds, who has since retired, issued his ruling. They want Abbott to order the board to take action within 30 days of a ruling.
He alleged the state board was trying to punish his client for things it cannot prove.
“This case should have never happened,” Flannery said later in his remarks to the court. “If the law had been followed here, my client would have been cleared and walked away.”
Support Local Journalism
The state has asked for the mandamus motion to be dismissed and has argued that filing for a repeal of the board’s decision is not a mandamus action. They also noted Ibsen has missed the deadline for requesting a judicial review as set forth in the Montana Administrative Procedures Act.
The state also said Ibsen’s pleadings in his mandamus action do not meet the statutory requirements for judicial review.
“The administrative record currently before the court is incomplete,” Graden Hahn, special attorney general and attorney for the board of examiners, wrote in a Dec. 11 brief seeking dismissal of the mandamus.
Flannery said he wants the court “to come to a conclusion that puts an end to this nightmare while my client is still awake.” He also said an adverse report could result in litigation from North Dakota, where Ibsen is also licensed.
Hahn, representing the Department of Labor and Industry, said the mandamus request should be dismissed and noted the Montana Supreme Court has already determined in other cases what is being requested is beyond the scope of a mandamus action.
Abbott, who said he planned on making a decision on the mandamus issue within a few weeks, asked why the board did not take action, as Ibsen is arguing the board ignored the district court's order.
Hahn said there were requirements the board needed for it to move forward for judicial review. That petition would then trigger the department to transfer the official record to the court.
Ibsen’s practice of prescribing opioids came to the board in 2013 after a former employee filed a complaint against him, alleging that he over-prescribed medications for a number of patients.
In 2015 a Montana Department of Labor and Industry hearing officer’s report failed to substantiate those claims, finding his standard of patient care sufficient but also finding that Ibsen kept inadequate records. But the board rejected much of the report, deciding that because the hearing officer was not a doctor, he was not competent to make many of the findings, Reynolds wrote in his opinion.
Following additional filings and hearings, in 2016 the board ruled on the remaining aspects of the hearing officer’s findings along with its own findings in the administrative record, and moved to suspend Ibsen’s license. Ibsen petitioned the court for judicial review, and the court agreed to issue a temporary injunction and restraining order against the board’s decision, allowing him to continue practicing medicine.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.