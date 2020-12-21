Helena doc asks court to enforce 2018 order remanding suspension case

He alleged the state board was trying to punish his client for things it cannot prove.

“This case should have never happened,” Flannery said later in his remarks to the court. “If the law had been followed here, my client would have been cleared and walked away.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state has asked for the mandamus motion to be dismissed and has argued that filing for a repeal of the board’s decision is not a mandamus action. They also noted Ibsen has missed the deadline for requesting a judicial review as set forth in the Montana Administrative Procedures Act.

The state also said Ibsen’s pleadings in his mandamus action do not meet the statutory requirements for judicial review.

“The administrative record currently before the court is incomplete,” Graden Hahn, special attorney general and attorney for the board of examiners, wrote in a Dec. 11 brief seeking dismissal of the mandamus.

Flannery said he wants the court “to come to a conclusion that puts an end to this nightmare while my client is still awake.” He also said an adverse report could result in litigation from North Dakota, where Ibsen is also licensed.