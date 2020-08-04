Helena district releases first draft of back-to-school plan

This phase also requires schools to maintain distancing of six feet unless that is precluded due to physical space.

Phase 3

In phase 3, operations will resume as normal but with continued precautions. Face masks will be encouraged and may be mandated by specific teachers, and six-foot distancing will be encouraged but not mandated in all spaces.

The school district has not yet determined which phase will be in place when schools open on Aug. 26 and 27 and noted that the phases will likely be scaled up or down over the coming 10 months. While families may receive up to two weeks of notice before the school district enters a higher phase, a shift to a lower phase could occur with as little as one day's notice.

"Families that require childcare are encouraged to develop contingency plans should care become an immediate necessity due to school closure decisions," the draft plan says.

After months of mulling over how to handle transportation, it was ultimately decided that only 24 students will board any individual bus. This will ensure that there is only one seat per child, unless two children live in the same residence.