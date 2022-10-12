Helena developer closes private trails to subdivision opponents lacking written permission

An unofficial trail system on private land at the base of Mount Helena is now closed to anyone who does not sign a petition supporting the landowner’s plan to build a subdivision on the property or obtain written permission to enter.

“We welcome our good neighbors to use our trails, but support us,” said Bekka Cantrell of Sussex Construction in Helena.

Sussex Construction has submitted an application to build a 59-acre, 179-unit subdivision called Westside Woods on the land. The property is located just outside Westside Helena but would be annexed into the city if approved by the Helena City Commission.

For many years, Sussex Construction and the prior landowner allowed the public to use the trails on the property for hiking, running, bicycling and sledding.

The developer recently installed eight signs on the property noting that trespassing is prohibited without prior registration. To register, trail users are required to add their name to an online petition supporting the subdivision project or obtain written permission by emailing info@sussexconstruction.com.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 382 signatures.

“Sussex Construction values access to public land, so we plan to include public trails and open spaces with art installations in our proposed neighborhood, Westside Woods,” the signs say. “We hope we can count on our good neighbors to support Westside Woods so we may install the public trails. If we do not receive the support of the neighborhood, current trails will no longer be available for public use.”

Although the popular LeGrande Cannon trail crosses a portion of the developer’s property, Prickly Pear Land Trust Executive Director Mary Hollow said the trail itself is entirely within a public right of way.

Cantrell confirmed that Sussex is not asking anyone to stay off LeGrande Cannon trail.

“As long as you stay on LeGrande and keep on walking, that would be fine,” she said.

However, some community members were dismayed to learn about the registration requirements for nearby trails.

“I can say that our neighborhood is shocked, to say the least, that Sussex Construction would resort to what feels like bullying people into supporting the subdivision,” said Sarah Perry, president of the Save Helena Westside group that formed to oppose the subdivision project as proposed.

Westside Helena resident Colleen Nichols described the developer’s actions as “underhanded” and “passive aggressive.”

“It’s like he’s holding us hostage on his land,” she said.

Another nearby resident, Joanne Sherwood, said she does not think it's appropriate to ask people to sign a petition in order to use the trails.

“It’s a bullying tactic,” she said. “It’s really a bait and switch.”

If the subdivision project is approved, Cantrell said, Sussex hopes to build and maintain new public trails that closely follow the existing trail system on the land. However, she said that might not happen if the project becomes too expensive due to delays caused by those who are fighting against it.

“If you make things so expensive that we can’t do it, there won’t be trails and you will have to walk around the whole area,” she said.

Cantrell encouraged community members to scan the QR code on the signs and read the petition, which says the subdivision will come with a variety of community benefits including housing for different income levels, road improvements, hundreds of jobs, an increased tax base for the city of Helena, and a mile and a half of public art trails that connect to the Mount Helena trail system, among others.

Perry said her group has its own petition signed by 592 people opposing the subdivision project. Those who signed the petition raised a variety of concerns related to traffic, block lengths, street layouts and dead ends in the proposed development, and other residents are worried about the high-density housing it would bring to the area.

The petition opposing the project was presented to the Helena City Commission, which denied the developer’s request for three variances to city standards regarding block lengths in January, effectively killing the project as a whole.

Sussex Construction resubmitted its application in September, and Perry said the developer is still not addressing her group's concerns.

“After failing to make a single change to address our well-known concerns and now posting signs (bullying) people into supporting their subdivision, it (hardly) feels like Sussex is being a ‘good neighbor,’” Perry wrote in an email.

According to Hollow, many of the public trails within Helena’s South Hills Trails System are connected to trails on private land. PPLT has been working for years to secure legal easements so the public does not lose access to trails like these.

“This is one specific instance on one specific parcel,” she said. “There are so many (trails) that cross private property, and we’re really lucky that we have that kind of culture here, which explains the emotional reaction to signs like this.”