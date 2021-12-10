Helena deer cull underway; FWP approves removal of 200

The city of Helena's urban deer culling program is now underway after a two-year hiatus due to budget cuts.

Administered by the Helena Police Department, the program removes deer from the urban landscape to bring the population down to a more manageable level.

According to HPD Lt. Jayson Zander, the results of a five-night October survey of deer within the city, conducted for the first time since 2018, showed a population density of 39.5 deer per square mile, far higher than the acceptable number of 12 deer per square mile.

"We're about back to where we started when we we first started the program," Zander said.

The program has been in place since 2008.

To reach that objective, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks authorized HPD to trap and kill up to 200 deer.

Zander said the city has had the same 200-deer quota in past years, but that number has never been achieved.

Chief of Police Steve Hagen said in an email Thursday that trapping began Monday, and so far only one deer has been removed.

"Due to the warm weather, it has been slow going," Hagen said.

Zander said the department has 12 deer traps at its disposal, eight of which have been set.

Should the police cull a high number of bucks, FWP will permit the culling of an additional 50 deer.

Budget cuts to the police department in fiscal year 2018 resulted in the suspension of the program.

Hagen previously told the Independent Record that the decision to cut the program was made by former Chief Troy McGee when the department was ordered to make more than $470,000 in cuts.

The program typically costs the city about $30,000 annually.

"Because of the complaints that came back to the city commission, it was re-approved for the 2021 fiscal year," Zander said.

As part of the increased budget, the department hired a second animal control officer who will work part time on urban wildlife matters, including the deer cull, and part time on standard animal control matters, including expanded patrols of Helena Open Lands trails.

FWP Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkaluk said each carcass will be tested for chronic wasting disease.

"This is a readily available sample, and we will take advantage of it," Hawkaluk said. "It will give us a good idea of how significant the rate of CWD is in that area."

