Helena dance studios chart new course with online instruction

Dance studios, like everyone else, are trying to figure out the new COVID-19 normal.
During the pandemic lockdown -- it’s dancing by yourself -- in front of a computer.
Front and center is the dance instructor ...and clustered around the edge of the screen are all your fellow dancers.
It may not be perfect.
But it is dancing.
And it is community.
And students and teachers are embracing it.
It’s also the amazing art of being flexible and graceful in these often trying times.
Across Helena, students are dancing in bedrooms, living rooms, rec rooms and workout rooms and holding onto ballet barres, staircase railings, kitchen countertops or walls.
All of them, their eyes glued to the screen as they watch the dance movements.
Last Thursday, Cohesion Dance Project’s Julynn Wildman took her group of students in her Beginning Modern Youth Class through a series of stretches and then an ever-growing series of moves.
“We’re going to pas de cheval forward. And in.
“We’re going to go to the side.
“Pas de cheval -- side pas de cheval.
“Back, back, and side, and side.
“We’re going to take a wide second and then up and then wide second.”
Slowly, the movements build into a coherent, graceful sequence.
As her students follow along, they’re sometimes joined by a wandering cat.
Or a dog.
Or a sibling sitting nearby doing homework.
For Cohesion Dance Project artistic director Tanya Call, there’s been a lot of rethinking and improvising since March.
First. How to keep her students dancing and her teachers teaching.
Right now, Call, and her faculty have stepped into the virtual world via Zoom to share contemporary dance with about 30 students.
Then there’s how to do a virtual recital.
Call’s thinking, “Let’s take the class to a park, shoot a lot of video and make a compilation.”
But they’re still working that out.
And, then there is their big spring show.
May was going to be when they performed their second production of “Resonance ~ An Evening of Art Inspiring Art” at the Helena Civic Center.
They were just getting ready for their first rehearsal, said Call, when Gov. Bullock issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
“Resonance” is a collaborative dance production that’s built around three whimsical, large metal sculptures that move, which were designed and built by Helena artist Richard Swanson.
The show is postponed -- likely for a year.
Despite the disappointment, Call sees this as a whole new opportunity to engage the community.
Although her dancers and musicians can’t get together to create movement and music using the sculptures, she hopes the community wants to jump in and get creative.
You can learn more at www.cohesiondance.org/resonance.
What would it be like to move on those wonderful shapes?
Or perhaps a painting comes to mind.
Or, do they inspire you to create music -- with instruments or everyday objects?
You can share your creations through Instagram (@cohesiondance #ResonanceInspired), Facebook (@cohesiondanceproject) or by emailing cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.
The creations will reach a wider audience, and who knows, they just could inspire some future dance movements in the next “Resonance.”
At Queen City Ballet, it took artistic director Campbell Midgley about a week to catch her breath and move her classes into the virtual world.
Queen City offers 40 classes each week (to a total of 175 students) -- which is even more than when the studio was open.
Both Cohesion and Queen City received federal funds from the Paycheck Protection Plan to keep their dance teachers teaching.
One challenge for dancers and teachers is just teaching online.
There’s a difference between an exercise instructor and a master teacher, Midgley said.
There’s a lot of give-and-take to keep the students engaged. “It’s an electric situation.
“It’s incredibly demanding.
“If this is going to be the future -- it’s pretty damned hard.”
When she was recently asked how the pandemic’s impacts are affecting her, she admitted, she broke down in tears.
“It’s incredibly sad, and it’s incredibly hard.”
She points to Rebecca Rohrer, who she calls “Mr. Rogers in action,” as a great example of a master teacher.
Not only is she riveting the attention of a bunch of squirrely dancers, as young as 3 and 4 years old, but she’s also cheerily helping them practice ballet technique.
While Midgley, a day later, worked with advanced ballet students for two hours, giving them rhythmic, staccato, rapid-fire cues as they worked on stamina and technique:
“Look at your hand.
“Look at your hand.
“Leg up.
“Leg up.
“Balance.
“Balance.
“You can do it!
Much improved!”
...
“It’s a drain,” Midgley said afterward, of teaching on Zoom, “especially, if teaching is your calling.
“I cried for about five days last week,” she said of moving online. Then I snapped out of it.”
Midgley’s mastering the technology and finding some advantages to Zoom.
She records all the classes and sends the videos out to the students, so they can see themselves in action and practice what they just learned.
Midgley also spotlights different dancers throughout the class, giving students a close-up view of their technique.
Although shutdown restrictions are gradually lifting in Helena, Queen City and Cohesion say they won’t be rushing into the studio.
“I’m going to be conservative,” said Midgley. “If we open, it would be slow. I’m going to err on the side of extreme caution. The stakes are too high.”
She typically has summer classes, and a number of her students go to dance workshops around the country. That too is up in the air.
Like Cohesion, Queen City also had a spring show cast, “Alice in Wonderland.”
It’s postponed indefinitely.
“Everything -- we’re taking one day at a time.”
Midgley’s thinking they might be able to perform some smaller works this year -- perhaps in an outdoor setting.
Afterall, ballet is a performing art.
The students also long to dance, but are adapting.
“It’s pretty good,” said Kyli Mattfeldt, of learning on Zoom.
A Helena High School senior, she’s been dancing with Cohesion the past three years.
“It’s different than I thought it would be. It’s actually fun. We still choreograph stuff and do dances.”
But she added “I would definitely prefer a studio.”
“I love performing, so it’s actually really sad,” she said of “Resonance” being postponed.
“I just miss seeing all the people. At the studio, I got to see new people every day.”
“It’s definitely challenging not being in our normal environment,” said ballet student Kaitlyn Ruch, a HHS sophomore who’s in her ninth year dancing with Queen City.
She too is saddened by the cancelation of their spring show, “Alice in Wonderland,” but welcomes the chance to dance -- even on Zoom.
“Everyone at Queen City has made this experience so much better than... it could have gone…. Everybody has been willing to open new doors and try new things. It’s just been a great experience.
“It shows that everyone is very flexible and can adapt.
“I think we’re definitely going to come out of this experience a bit stronger and more creative.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.