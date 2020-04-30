Helena dance studios chart new course with online instruction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dance studios, like everyone else, are trying to figure out the new COVID-19 normal.

During the pandemic lockdown -- it’s dancing by yourself -- in front of a computer.

Front and center is the dance instructor ...and clustered around the edge of the screen are all your fellow dancers.

It may not be perfect.

But it is dancing.

And it is community.

And students and teachers are embracing it.

It’s also the amazing art of being flexible and graceful in these often trying times.

Across Helena, students are dancing in bedrooms, living rooms, rec rooms and workout rooms and holding onto ballet barres, staircase railings, kitchen countertops or walls.

All of them, their eyes glued to the screen as they watch the dance movements.

Last Thursday, Cohesion Dance Project’s Julynn Wildman took her group of students in her Beginning Modern Youth Class through a series of stretches and then an ever-growing series of moves.

“We’re going to pas de cheval forward. And in.