Helena's justice and municipal courts will have a Food for Fines event on Thursday to collect food items for Helena Public School’s Kid Pack Program.

The event is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is a cooperative effort between the court, Helena Food Share and Helena Public Schools.

The Kid Pack Program provides nearly 1,200 food packs to grade school children in Helena who might need food at home.

State law allows people owing fines in a court to satisfy part of the fines by making a donation to a local food bank. In this case, credit against fines will be given at $5 for each item donated, up to 20 items for a maximum of $100 credit.

Credit will be good in the justice courts of Judges Mike Swingley and Mark Piskolich, as well as the Helena Municipal Court of Judge Anne Peterson.

Items can be delivered at Van’s Thriftway, Safeway and the courthouse. People who donate at supermarkets should approach a clerk to get credit for their donations. Clerks will also be collecting the cans at the courthouse as well.