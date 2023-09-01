The Lewis and Clark County Justice and Helena Municipal courts collected food items in lieu of outstanding fines and donated them to Helena Food Share.

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley donated nearly 1,000 pounds of food and more than $500 in cash collected Thursday.

"We thought it would be a good idea and just decided to try it," Swingley said in an interview Thursday evening. "It was wildly successful."

He said between the two courts, there is about $3 million in outstanding fines.

For every food item donated, $5 was knocked off an outstanding fine up to $200.

"We did get a lot of fines paid for too," Swingley said.

Considering the success of the event, he said the court might try to do this once a year.

"It's incredible. The community has always been so generous," Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said. "We depend quite a bit on donations from members of the community."

Day said individual donations and local food drives make up about 20% of the food given out.

He said the local food pantry is now averaging about 130 shoppers a day, up from previous yearly averages around 100 per day.

Swingley said the food is specifically earmarked for the Kid Packs, the high-protein snacks for area school children to have over the weekends when they are without school provided meals.

"There is community support, but nobody fixates on that program," Swingley said. "They have a great need for food items for that program. The kids need our help."