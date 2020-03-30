Helena couple to commission public art project in memory of their son

The cost of all equipment, services and supplies must be included in the total budget. The contract may include a provision for payment of $15,000 upon award, and the rest paid upon completion.

The crash that took Kyle's life occurred on Dec. 13, 2017, 2 miles east of his hometown of Helena on Highway 287.

"This was not a phone call we thought we might get," they said.

The Boundys said Kyle did a lot of living in the days he spent on earth, working hard to be present in every moment. His parents said that in his quest for understanding, Kyle once rode his mountain bike from Helena to the Pacific Ocean, taking as few roads as possible. He would run for miles in the Montana wilderness until he would collapse under a tree. They said Kyle once lived in a cave in the Arizona desert for several weeks with little food and a lack of warm clothing to "better understand his existence."

"He valued risk and discomfort as he mused on the nature of life and death," said the Boundys. "He lived a very aware, frenetic life. As if he suspected his time here would be short and he needed to take in as much as he possibly could."